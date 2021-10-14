1st-$35,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , Seven Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 12:58. Good. dueled, prevailed
Fractional/Final Time: 23.850, 49.250, 1:16.480, 00.000, 00.000, 1:30.610.
Trainer: Allen Landry
Winner: DK B/ C, 2, by Gormley-Barbette
Scratched: Fox Wine.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Indefensible
|120
|7
|3
|2-2
|1-hd
|1-½
|1-½
|J. Stokes
|9.90
|Escrow Style
|120
|2
|5
|4-1½
|3-hd
|2-3
|2-4
|A. Birzer
|2.60
|Country Cut
|120
|1
|1
|6-3
|6-4
|3-½
|3-½
|T. Thornton
|8.70
|Vero Campione
|117
|5
|8
|7-hd
|8
|5-hd
|4-5¼
|O. Martinez
|42.00
|The Big Show
|120
|3
|4
|1-hd
|2-1
|4-½
|5-hd
|K. Smith
|22.70
|Goldbridge
|120
|6
|2
|3-hd
|4-1
|6-3
|6-6¾
|R. Eikleberry
|4.80
|Raise the Purses
|120
|8
|7
|8
|7-hd
|7-1
|7-2½
|T. Kennedy
|1.50
|Silent Tap
|120
|4
|6
|5-2
|5-1
|8
|8
|A. Castillo
|8.10
|8 (7)
|Indefensible
|21.80
|11.60
|7.80
|2 (2)
|Escrow Style
|3.20
|3.00
|1 (1)
|Country Cut
|5.40
$1 Exacta (8-2) paid $57.30; $0.1 Superfecta (8-2-1-5) paid $357.73; $0.5 Trifecta (8-2-1) paid $100.55;
2nd-$42,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 1:27. Good. clear, kept to task
Fractional/Final Time: 22.190, 45.470, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 58.480.
Trainer: Ron Faucheux
Winner: CH G, 5, by Greeley's Galaxy-Wild Bertie
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|3/16
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Bertie's Galaxy
|117
|5
|1
|1-hd
|1-1½
|1-4
|1-3½
|D. Saenz
|3.50
|Yodel E. A. Who
|123
|7
|5
|6-2
|4-1
|4-hd
|2-1
|T. Thornton
|3.60
|Slither
|117
|6
|2
|3-3
|2-hd
|3-1
|3-3
|J. Dominguez
|20.40
|Vice Versa
|120
|1
|4
|5-hd
|5-2
|5-2
|4-hd
|J. Vargas
|2.30
|Lemniscate
|120
|3
|7
|7
|6-½
|6-2
|5-¾
|J. Stokes
|9.30
|Violent Ways
|120
|4
|3
|2-1
|3-3
|2-½
|6-4¾
|P. Cotto, Jr.
|3.20
|Drop of Golden Sun
|120
|2
|6
|4-hd
|7
|7
|7
|R. Eikleberry
|10.10
|5 (5)
|Bertie's Galaxy
|9.00
|4.00
|2.80
|7 (7)
|Yodel E. A. Who
|3.40
|3.20
|6 (6)
|Slither
|7.80
$1 Daily Double (8-5) paid $43.00; $1 Exacta (5-7) paid $19.20; $0.1 Superfecta (5-7-6-1) paid $57.33; $0.5 Trifecta (5-7-6) paid $79.70;
3rd-$16,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 1:55. Good. pulled away, best
Fractional/Final Time: 23.950, 50.020, 1:16.500, 1:30.420, 00.000, 1:44.190.
Trainer: Alan Klanfer
Winner: B F, 3, by Lewis Michael-Cajun Heat
Scratched: Little Girls Rule.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Blue Ridge Queen
|120
|7
|1
|1-2
|1-½
|1-2
|1-4
|1-7
|P. Cotto, Jr.
|1.00
|Em's Miss Prado
|123
|1
|7
|7
|7
|5-6
|3-3
|2-4¾
|P. Ramirez
|4.20
|Our Little Girl
|120
|2
|5
|4-hd
|3-hd
|3-3
|2-2
|3-10½
|K. Smith
|18.70
|Track Queen
|120
|6
|2
|3-1
|4-3
|4-hd
|5-7
|4-1¾
|J. Stokes
|4.60
|Miss E. Fu
|120
|4
|4
|2-1
|2-2
|2-hd
|4-2
|5-12
|D. Saenz
|2.50
|Suni Laluni
|123
|5
|6
|6-2
|5-hd
|6-1
|7
|6-¾
|J. Burningham
|101.80
|Landwoman's Gift
|123
|3
|3
|5-hd
|6-2
|7
|6-2
|7
|O. Martinez
|95.40
|8 (7)
|Blue Ridge Queen
|4.00
|2.20
|2.10
|1 (1)
|Em's Miss Prado
|3.20
|2.40
|2 (2)
|Our Little Girl
|5.60
$0.5 Pick 3 (8-5-8) 3 Correct Paid $57.55. $1 Daily Double (5-8) paid $12.60; $1 Exacta (8-1) paid $7.50; $0.1 Superfecta (8-1-2-7) paid $11.75; $0.5 Trifecta (8-1-2) paid $24.05;
4th-$13,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 2:23. Good. speed, clear, urging
Fractional/Final Time: 22.360, 46.950, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:00.750.
Trainer: Isai Gonzalez
Winner: CH G, 4, by Half Ours-Appeal
Scratched: Nosy Banker, Extrapolator, Monzza, Suddenly.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|3/16
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Last Appeal
|120
|1
|2
|2-2
|2-½
|1-2
|1-1¼
|D. Saenz
|4.50
|On Tilt
|123
|6
|4
|3-1
|3-3
|2-1
|2-1¼
|J. Guerrero
|10.80
|Cool Fire
|117
|3
|6
|5-2
|5-4
|4-hd
|3-1¼
|J. Vargas
|15.50
|Harry's Lil Hippie
|120
|2
|5
|4-2
|4-½
|3-½
|4-3
|J. Stokes
|29.70
|My Boy Gus
|120
|5
|1
|1-hd
|1-hd
|5-4
|5-3¼
|T. Thornton
|1.50
|Flat Out Freed
|123
|4
|8
|8
|6-1
|6-4
|6-3¾
|G. Melancon
|32.90
|Cajun Berti
|117
|8
|3
|6-½
|8
|7-1
|7-5¾
|P. Ramirez
|1.40
|Ice City Ghost
|123
|7
|7
|7-hd
|7-hd
|8
|8
|R. Eikleberry
|38.80
|1 (1)
|Last Appeal
|11.00
|5.80
|4.40
|6 (6)
|On Tilt
|10.20
|5.60
|3 (3)
|Cool Fire
|8.80
$0.5 Pick 3 (5-8-1) 3 Correct Paid $26.85. $1 Daily Double (8-1) paid $20.70; $1 Exacta (1-6) paid $38.30; $0.1 Superfecta (1-6-3-2) paid $138.72; $0.5 Trifecta (1-6-3) paid $124.20;
5th-$14,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 2:50. Good. speed, clear, urging
Fractional/Final Time: 24.050, 49.510, 1:16.920, 00.000, 00.000, 1:24.230.
Trainer: Ronnie Averett
Winner: CH F, 3, by Greeley's Galaxy-A Wish for Travis
Scratched: Madelyn's Moment, Siberianproduction, Chatain's Gift.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|A Wish for Madelyn
|120
|4
|2
|1-1
|1-1
|1-2
|1-2
|K. Smith
|7.10
|Dobby Sue
|123
|6
|6
|4-1
|4-hd
|2-2
|2-6½
|D. Magnon
|5.70
|Spectacular Izzy
|123
|9
|5
|3-hd
|3-½
|3-4
|3-5¾
|A. Birzer
|8.10
|Velvet Night
|120
|8
|4
|6-2
|5-2
|4-½
|4-1½
|P. Ramirez
|2.70
|Audacious Girl
|120
|1
|1
|7-½
|8-1
|7-3
|5-¾
|C. Evans
|1.20
|Grace's Gal
|120
|3
|8
|8-hd
|6-hd
|6-4
|6-1
|R. Eikleberry
|46.50
|Thirstyprospect
|120
|2
|9
|9
|7-2
|5-½
|7-4
|M. Baca
|20.00
|Seven Come Eleven
|123
|5
|7
|5-hd
|9
|8-hd
|8-19
|C. Fusilier
|27.10
|Salt Life Angel
|123
|7
|3
|2-2
|2-½
|9
|9
|T. Ledet
|65.10
|4 (4)
|A Wish for Madelyn
|16.20
|6.40
|4.60
|7 (6)
|Dobby Sue
|6.80
|3.80
|10 (9)
|Spectacular Izzy
|4.60
$0.5 Pick 5 (8-5-6/8-1-4) 4 Correct Paid $512.95. $0.5 Pick 4 (5-6/8-1-4) 4 Correct Paid $1,141.85. $0.5 Pick 3 (8-1-4) 3 Correct Paid $106.45. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (8-1-12) 3 Correct Paid $6.45. $1 Consolation Double (1-12) paid $5.20; $0.5 Trifecta (4-7-10) paid $201.90; $1 Daily Double (1-4) paid $60.40; $1 Exacta (4-7) paid $54.10; $0.1 Superfecta (4-7-10-9) paid $102.77;
6th-$13,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 3:19. Good. dueled, best late
Fractional/Final Time: 24.630, 50.650, 1:17.500, 1:31.060, 00.000, 1:44.700.
Trainer: Tim Dixon
Winner: DK B/ F, 3, by Laurie's Rocket-Miss Brown Eyes
Scratched: Eurorose, Flat Rose.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Brown Eyed Angel
|120
|2
|1
|1-1
|1-½
|1-hd
|2-5
|1-1½
|J. Guerrero
|4.30
|Merlin's Sister
|120
|9
|9
|5-1
|5-2
|2-1
|1-½
|2-8
|E. Nieves
|8.50
|Pintlala
|123
|10
|7
|4-1
|3-½
|3-2
|3-1
|3-1
|J. Guzman
|1.80
|Bee House
|123
|3
|5
|8-1
|8-2
|4-hd
|5-1
|4-1¾
|J. Dominguez
|2.90
|Last Destiny
|120
|4
|3
|3-½
|4-1
|5-1½
|4-1
|5-¾
|A. Broussard
|54.90
|Miss Mabelee
|120
|8
|8
|7-hd
|6-hd
|6-hd
|6-1
|6-¾
|E. Ruiz
|49.40
|Gottabegolden
|120
|6
|2
|6-hd
|9-4
|9-6
|7-½
|7-5¾
|P. Cotto, Jr.
|12.50
|Stormy Collision
|120
|1
|10
|9-hd
|7-hd
|7-hd
|8-6
|8-11
|J. Stokes
|8.70
|Sandy's Wager
|120
|5
|6
|10
|10
|10
|10
|9-2¾
|O. Martinez
|70.50
|Abigail G
|117
|7
|4
|2-½
|2-2
|8-½
|9-5
|10
|R. Eikleberry
|11.00
|2 (2)
|Brown Eyed Angel
|10.60
|7.80
|4.80
|10 (9)
|Merlin's Sister
|7.80
|4.00
|11 (10)
|Pintlala
|3.00
$0.5 Pick 3 (1-4-2) 3 Correct Paid $268.75. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (1-12-2) 3 Correct Paid $19.70. $1 Daily Double (4-2) paid $49.60; $1 Exacta (2-10) paid $41.90; $0.1 Superfecta (2-10-11-3) paid $36.37; $0.5 Trifecta (2-10-11) paid $57.30;
7th-$17,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 3:52. Good. 4wide, clear late
Fractional/Final Time: 24.080, 48.920, 1:15.250, 00.000, 00.000, 1:21.770.
Trainer: Bonnie Birzer
Winner: B G, 5, by Union Rags-More Than Sweet
Scratched: Mind On My Money, Midnight Nightmare, Burrow, Jackman.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Union Station
|120
|8
|7
|5-1
|5-4
|3-½
|1-1¾
|A. Birzer
|2.80
|Easy to Miss
|117
|4
|2
|2-1
|4-½
|4-2
|2-½
|G. Melancon
|12.70
|Andiamo Giacomo
|117
|7
|3
|3-1
|2-1
|2-hd
|3-½
|P. Cotto, Jr.
|4.50
|Lullaby Bling
|120
|6
|1
|1-hd
|1-½
|1-hd
|4-hd
|R. Eikleberry
|2.10
|Underdog
|117
|3
|4
|4-2
|3-hd
|5-2
|5-5¼
|J. Dominguez
|4.90
|Macho Rapido
|120
|2
|5
|7-1
|7-2
|6-hd
|6-1¾
|T. Kennedy
|9.10
|Bravura Creek
|120
|5
|6
|6-3
|6-hd
|7-5
|7-14
|J. Guzman
|15.50
|Sixto
|120
|1
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|D. Magnon
|21.70
|9 (8)
|Union Station
|7.60
|4.60
|3.60
|4 (4)
|Easy to Miss
|10.40
|6.20
|8 (7)
|Andiamo Giacomo
|4.60
$0.5 Pick 3 (4-2-9) 3 Correct Paid $84.50. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (4-2-7) 3 Correct Paid $23.70. $0.1 Superfecta (9-4-8-6) paid $41.82; $0.5 Trifecta (9-4-8) paid $85.75; $1 Consolation Double (2-7) paid $5.60; $1 Daily Double (2-9) paid $27.00; $1 Exacta (9-4) paid $43.40;
8th-$40,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 4:23. Good. pulled away, urging
Fractional/Final Time: 23.500, 48.580, 1:15.390, 1:29.490, 00.000, 1:43.610.
Trainer: Karl Broberg
Winner: B M, 6, by Songandaprayer-Sweet Citizen
Scratched: Abigail's Beauty.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Sweet Prayers
|120
|4
|2
|1-½
|1-2
|1-2
|1-5
|1-7½
|T. Thornton
|1.50
|Glory to Me
|120
|5
|9
|10
|10
|8-hd
|5-1
|2-1½
|R. Morales
|10.70
|Miss Kennedy
|117
|2
|3
|2-hd
|4-2
|3-1
|3-1
|3-1¾
|J. Vargas
|5.10
|She's My Priority
|117
|10
|1
|3-½
|2-1½
|2-1
|2-1½
|4-½
|K. Roman
|19.20
|Duepeg
|120
|1
|4
|4-½
|5-½
|4-2
|4-1
|5-3½
|J. Dominguez
|26.20
|Nin to Win
|120
|9
|8
|8-2
|7-hd
|5-½
|6-4
|6-5½
|J. Stokes
|24.40
|Cadillac Ridge
|117
|6
|7
|7-1
|8-4
|7-hd
|7-2
|7-3½
|P. Cotto, Jr.
|4.30
|Star Gaze
|120
|3
|6
|6-2
|6-2
|9-4
|8-½
|8-nk
|A. Castillo
|9.40
|Tale of Tensas
|117
|8
|5
|5-hd
|3-hd
|6-2
|9-3
|9-5½
|J. Guerrero
|104.00
|Verrazano Island
|117
|7
|10
|9-3
|9-3
|10
|10
|10
|E. Nieves
|6.00
|4 (4)
|Sweet Prayers
|5.00
|3.00
|3.20
|5 (5)
|Glory to Me
|9.20
|6.20
|2 (2)
|Miss Kennedy
|4.20
$0.5 Pick 3 (2-9-4) 3 Correct Paid $35.60. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (2-7-4) 3 Correct Paid $10.40. $1 Daily Double (9-4) paid $9.60; $1 Exacta (4-5) paid $20.80; $0.1 Superfecta (4-5-2-10) paid $48.78; $0.5 Trifecta (4-5-2) paid $38.05;
9th-$29,000, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 4:55. Good. speed, clear, urging
Fractional/Final Time: 22.180, 45.920, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 59.070.
Trainer: Greg Tracy
Winner: GR/RO G, 5, by The Factor-Tap for Luck
Scratched: Zmor Aristocat, Therunawayrocket.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|3/16
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Thatsafactjack
|120
|3
|4
|1-½
|1-1
|1-4
|1-1½
|A. Birzer
|1.50
|Young Bull
|120
|9
|8
|8-hd
|7-1
|5-½
|2-1
|C. Fusilier
|16.20
|Weekend Ride
|120
|2
|6
|5-2
|4-2
|3-hd
|3-no
|O. Martinez
|10.80
|a-Coco Tiger
|120
|1
|5
|2-1
|2-½
|2-hd
|4-½
|K. Roman
|3.70
|Scarlettsblackjack
|117
|7
|2
|3-hd
|3-1
|4-2
|5-¾
|J. Guerrero
|3.70
|Destiny Way
|120
|8
|7
|6-2
|6-½
|7-½
|6-nk
|P. Cotto, Jr.
|8.80
|a-Lookin for Eight
|120
|10
|3
|7-hd
|9-3
|6-hd
|7-2¾
|T. Thornton
|3.70
|Five O One
|123
|4
|9
|10
|10
|9-1
|8-¾
|A. Pusac
|22.50
|McLean
|120
|5
|10
|9-1½
|8-hd
|8-2
|9-3
|T. Kennedy
|38.20
|Royal Privacy
|120
|6
|1
|4-hd
|5-1
|10
|10
|R. Eikleberry
|13.30
|4 (3)
|Thatsafactjack
|5.00
|4.00
|3.20
|10 (9)
|Young Bull
|11.20
|7.80
|3 (2)
|Weekend Ride
|7.40
$0.5 Pick 5 (4-2-9-4/11-2/4/11) 4 Correct Paid $97.35. $0.5 Pick 4 (2-9-4/11-2/4/11) 4 Correct Paid $201.05. $0.5 Pick 3 (9-4-4) 3 Correct Paid $20.45. $0.5 Trifecta (4-10-3) paid $178.35; $0.1 Superfecta (4-10-3-1) paid $129.50; $1 Daily Double (4-4) paid $10.60; $1 Exacta (4-10) paid $31.40; Attendance unavailable. $831,996. Handle $9,927. Total Handle $841,923.
