1st-$35,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , Seven Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 12:58. Good. dueled, prevailed

Fractional/Final Time: 23.850, 49.250, 1:16.480, 00.000, 00.000, 1:30.610.

Trainer: Allen Landry

Winner: DK B/ C, 2, by Gormley-Barbette

Scratched: Fox Wine.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Indefensible120732-21-hd1-½1-½J. Stokes21.8011.607.809.90
Escrow Style120254-1½3-hd2-32-4A. Birzer3.203.002.60
Country Cut120116-36-43-½3-½T. Thornton5.408.70
Vero Campione117587-hd85-hd4-5¼O. Martinez42.00
The Big Show120341-hd2-14-½5-hdK. Smith22.70
Goldbridge120623-hd4-16-36-6¾R. Eikleberry4.80
Raise the Purses1208787-hd7-17-2½T. Kennedy1.50
Silent Tap120465-25-188A. Castillo8.10

$1 Exacta (8-2) paid $57.30; $0.1 Superfecta (8-2-1-5) paid $357.73; $0.5 Trifecta (8-2-1) paid $100.55;

2nd-$42,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 1:27. Good. clear, kept to task

Fractional/Final Time: 22.190, 45.470, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 58.480.

Trainer: Ron Faucheux

Winner: CH G, 5, by Greeley's Galaxy-Wild Bertie

HorseWgtPPStrt3/163/8StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Bertie's Galaxy117511-hd1-1½1-41-3½D. Saenz9.004.002.803.50
Yodel E. A. Who123756-24-14-hd2-1T. Thornton3.403.203.60
Slither117623-32-hd3-13-3J. Dominguez7.8020.40
Vice Versa120145-hd5-25-24-hdJ. Vargas2.30
Lemniscate1203776-½6-25-¾J. Stokes9.30
Violent Ways120432-13-32-½6-4¾P. Cotto, Jr.3.20
Drop of Golden Sun120264-hd777R. Eikleberry10.10

$1 Daily Double (8-5) paid $43.00; $1 Exacta (5-7) paid $19.20; $0.1 Superfecta (5-7-6-1) paid $57.33; $0.5 Trifecta (5-7-6) paid $79.70;

3rd-$16,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 1:55. Good. pulled away, best

Fractional/Final Time: 23.950, 50.020, 1:16.500, 1:30.420, 00.000, 1:44.190.

Trainer: Alan Klanfer

Winner: B F, 3, by Lewis Michael-Cajun Heat

Scratched: Little Girls Rule.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Blue Ridge Queen120711-21-½1-21-41-7P. Cotto, Jr.4.002.202.101.00
Em's Miss Prado12317775-63-32-4¾P. Ramirez3.202.404.20
Our Little Girl120254-hd3-hd3-32-23-10½K. Smith5.6018.70
Track Queen120623-14-34-hd5-74-1¾J. Stokes4.60
Miss E. Fu120442-12-22-hd4-25-12D. Saenz2.50
Suni Laluni123566-25-hd6-176-¾J. Burningham101.80
Landwoman's Gift123335-hd6-276-27O. Martinez95.40

$0.5 Pick 3 (8-5-8) 3 Correct Paid $57.55. $1 Daily Double (5-8) paid $12.60; $1 Exacta (8-1) paid $7.50; $0.1 Superfecta (8-1-2-7) paid $11.75; $0.5 Trifecta (8-1-2) paid $24.05;

4th-$13,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 2:23. Good. speed, clear, urging

Fractional/Final Time: 22.360, 46.950, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:00.750.

Trainer: Isai Gonzalez

Winner: CH G, 4, by Half Ours-Appeal

Scratched: Nosy Banker, Extrapolator, Monzza, Suddenly.

HorseWgtPPStrt3/163/8StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Last Appeal120122-22-½1-21-1¼D. Saenz11.005.804.404.50
On Tilt123643-13-32-12-1¼J. Guerrero10.205.6010.80
Cool Fire117365-25-44-hd3-1¼J. Vargas8.8015.50
Harry's Lil Hippie120254-24-½3-½4-3J. Stokes29.70
My Boy Gus120511-hd1-hd5-45-3¼T. Thornton1.50
Flat Out Freed1234886-16-46-3¾G. Melancon32.90
Cajun Berti117836-½87-17-5¾P. Ramirez1.40
Ice City Ghost123777-hd7-hd88R. Eikleberry38.80

$0.5 Pick 3 (5-8-1) 3 Correct Paid $26.85. $1 Daily Double (8-1) paid $20.70; $1 Exacta (1-6) paid $38.30; $0.1 Superfecta (1-6-3-2) paid $138.72; $0.5 Trifecta (1-6-3) paid $124.20;

5th-$14,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 2:50. Good. speed, clear, urging

Fractional/Final Time: 24.050, 49.510, 1:16.920, 00.000, 00.000, 1:24.230.

Trainer: Ronnie Averett

Winner: CH F, 3, by Greeley's Galaxy-A Wish for Travis

Scratched: Madelyn's Moment, Siberianproduction, Chatain's Gift.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
A Wish for Madelyn120421-11-11-21-2K. Smith16.206.404.607.10
Dobby Sue123664-14-hd2-22-6½D. Magnon6.803.805.70
Spectacular Izzy123953-hd3-½3-43-5¾A. Birzer4.608.10
Velvet Night120846-25-24-½4-1½P. Ramirez2.70
Audacious Girl120117-½8-17-35-¾C. Evans1.20
Grace's Gal120388-hd6-hd6-46-1R. Eikleberry46.50
Thirstyprospect1202997-25-½7-4M. Baca20.00
Seven Come Eleven123575-hd98-hd8-19C. Fusilier27.10
Salt Life Angel123732-22-½99T. Ledet65.10

$0.5 Pick 5 (8-5-6/8-1-4) 4 Correct Paid $512.95. $0.5 Pick 4 (5-6/8-1-4) 4 Correct Paid $1,141.85. $0.5 Pick 3 (8-1-4) 3 Correct Paid $106.45. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (8-1-12) 3 Correct Paid $6.45. $1 Consolation Double (1-12) paid $5.20; $0.5 Trifecta (4-7-10) paid $201.90; $1 Daily Double (1-4) paid $60.40; $1 Exacta (4-7) paid $54.10; $0.1 Superfecta (4-7-10-9) paid $102.77;

6th-$13,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 3:19. Good. dueled, best late

Fractional/Final Time: 24.630, 50.650, 1:17.500, 1:31.060, 00.000, 1:44.700.

Trainer: Tim Dixon

Winner: DK B/ F, 3, by Laurie's Rocket-Miss Brown Eyes

Scratched: Eurorose, Flat Rose.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Brown Eyed Angel120211-11-½1-hd2-51-1½J. Guerrero10.607.804.804.30
Merlin's Sister120995-15-22-11-½2-8E. Nieves7.804.008.50
Pintlala1231074-13-½3-23-13-1J. Guzman3.001.80
Bee House123358-18-24-hd5-14-1¾J. Dominguez2.90
Last Destiny120433-½4-15-1½4-15-¾A. Broussard54.90
Miss Mabelee120887-hd6-hd6-hd6-16-¾E. Ruiz49.40
Gottabegolden120626-hd9-49-67-½7-5¾P. Cotto, Jr.12.50
Stormy Collision1201109-hd7-hd7-hd8-68-11J. Stokes8.70
Sandy's Wager12056101010109-2¾O. Martinez70.50
Abigail G117742-½2-28-½9-510R. Eikleberry11.00

$0.5 Pick 3 (1-4-2) 3 Correct Paid $268.75. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (1-12-2) 3 Correct Paid $19.70. $1 Daily Double (4-2) paid $49.60; $1 Exacta (2-10) paid $41.90; $0.1 Superfecta (2-10-11-3) paid $36.37; $0.5 Trifecta (2-10-11) paid $57.30;

7th-$17,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 3:52. Good. 4wide, clear late

Fractional/Final Time: 24.080, 48.920, 1:15.250, 00.000, 00.000, 1:21.770.

Trainer: Bonnie Birzer

Winner: B G, 5, by Union Rags-More Than Sweet

Scratched: Mind On My Money, Midnight Nightmare, Burrow, Jackman.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Union Station120875-15-43-½1-1¾A. Birzer7.604.603.602.80
Easy to Miss117422-14-½4-22-½G. Melancon10.406.2012.70
Andiamo Giacomo117733-12-12-hd3-½P. Cotto, Jr.4.604.50
Lullaby Bling120611-hd1-½1-hd4-hdR. Eikleberry2.10
Underdog117344-23-hd5-25-5¼J. Dominguez4.90
Macho Rapido120257-17-26-hd6-1¾T. Kennedy9.10
Bravura Creek120566-36-hd7-57-14J. Guzman15.50
Sixto120188888D. Magnon21.70

$0.5 Pick 3 (4-2-9) 3 Correct Paid $84.50. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (4-2-7) 3 Correct Paid $23.70. $0.1 Superfecta (9-4-8-6) paid $41.82; $0.5 Trifecta (9-4-8) paid $85.75; $1 Consolation Double (2-7) paid $5.60; $1 Daily Double (2-9) paid $27.00; $1 Exacta (9-4) paid $43.40;

8th-$40,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 4:23. Good. pulled away, urging

Fractional/Final Time: 23.500, 48.580, 1:15.390, 1:29.490, 00.000, 1:43.610.

Trainer: Karl Broberg

Winner: B M, 6, by Songandaprayer-Sweet Citizen

Scratched: Abigail's Beauty.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Sweet Prayers120421-½1-21-21-51-7½T. Thornton5.003.003.201.50
Glory to Me1205910108-hd5-12-1½R. Morales9.206.2010.70
Miss Kennedy117232-hd4-23-13-13-1¾J. Vargas4.205.10
She's My Priority1171013-½2-1½2-12-1½4-½K. Roman19.20
Duepeg120144-½5-½4-24-15-3½J. Dominguez26.20
Nin to Win120988-27-hd5-½6-46-5½J. Stokes24.40
Cadillac Ridge117677-18-47-hd7-27-3½P. Cotto, Jr.4.30
Star Gaze120366-26-29-48-½8-nkA. Castillo9.40
Tale of Tensas117855-hd3-hd6-29-39-5½J. Guerrero104.00
Verrazano Island1177109-39-3101010E. Nieves6.00

$0.5 Pick 3 (2-9-4) 3 Correct Paid $35.60. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (2-7-4) 3 Correct Paid $10.40. $1 Daily Double (9-4) paid $9.60; $1 Exacta (4-5) paid $20.80; $0.1 Superfecta (4-5-2-10) paid $48.78; $0.5 Trifecta (4-5-2) paid $38.05;

9th-$29,000, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 4:55. Good. speed, clear, urging

Fractional/Final Time: 22.180, 45.920, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 59.070.

Trainer: Greg Tracy

Winner: GR/RO G, 5, by The Factor-Tap for Luck

Scratched: Zmor Aristocat, Therunawayrocket.

HorseWgtPPStrt3/163/8StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Thatsafactjack120341-½1-11-41-1½A. Birzer5.004.003.201.50
Young Bull120988-hd7-15-½2-1C. Fusilier11.207.8016.20
Weekend Ride120265-24-23-hd3-noO. Martinez7.4010.80
a-Coco Tiger120152-12-½2-hd4-½K. Roman3.70
Scarlettsblackjack117723-hd3-14-25-¾J. Guerrero3.70
Destiny Way120876-26-½7-½6-nkP. Cotto, Jr.8.80
a-Lookin for Eight1201037-hd9-36-hd7-2¾T. Thornton3.70
Five O One1234910109-18-¾A. Pusac22.50
McLean1205109-1½8-hd8-29-3T. Kennedy38.20
Royal Privacy120614-hd5-11010R. Eikleberry13.30

$0.5 Pick 5 (4-2-9-4/11-2/4/11) 4 Correct Paid $97.35. $0.5 Pick 4 (2-9-4/11-2/4/11) 4 Correct Paid $201.05. $0.5 Pick 3 (9-4-4) 3 Correct Paid $20.45. $0.5 Trifecta (4-10-3) paid $178.35; $0.1 Superfecta (4-10-3-1) paid $129.50; $1 Daily Double (4-4) paid $10.60; $1 Exacta (4-10) paid $31.40; Attendance unavailable. $831,996. Handle $9,927. Total Handle $841,923.

