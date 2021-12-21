2nd-$36,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Dirt, Clear
Off 1:31. 1. stumbled st, much best
Fractional/Final Time: 24.550, 49.770, 1:15.450, 1:28.760, 00.000, 1:42.030.
Trainer: Thomas Amoss
Winner: GR/RO F, 3, by Frosted-Indulgence
Scratched: Dianna's Jet.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Lady Frosted
|120
|1
|6
|6
|4-1
|1-2
|1-6
|1-12¼
|T. Kennedy
|0.05
|Sweet Prayers
|117
|3
|3
|1-1½
|1-2
|2-3
|2-2
|2-¾
|T. Thornton
|7.00
|Whipum Naenae
|120
|6
|2
|3-3
|2-1
|3-1
|3-3
|3-¾
|T. Pompell
|16.30
|Flurry of Feathers
|119
|4
|5
|4-1
|5-2
|4-3
|4-4
|4-8½
|P. Ramirez
|32.40
|Susan Strong
|119
|2
|4
|5-2
|6
|5-6
|5-8
|5-22¼
|J. Guzman
|79.90
|Erin's Creation
|120
|5
|1
|2-hd
|3-½
|6
|6
|6
|C. McMahon
|30.40
|1 (1)
|Lady Frosted
|2.10
|2.10
|2.10
|3 (3)
|Sweet Prayers
|3.00
|2.20
|7 (6)
|Whipum Naenae
|2.10
$1 Daily Double (6-1) paid $4.40; $1 Exacta (1-3) paid $2.40; $0.1 Superfecta (1-3-7-5) no winners.; $0.5 Trifecta (1-3-7) paid $2.20;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.