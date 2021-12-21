2nd-$36,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Dirt, Clear

Off 1:31. 1. stumbled st, much best

Fractional/Final Time: 24.550, 49.770, 1:15.450, 1:28.760, 00.000, 1:42.030.

Trainer: Thomas Amoss

Winner: GR/RO F, 3, by Frosted-Indulgence

Scratched: Dianna's Jet.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Lady Frosted1201664-11-21-61-12¼T. Kennedy0.05
Sweet Prayers117331-1½1-22-32-22-¾T. Thornton7.00
Whipum Naenae120623-32-13-13-33-¾T. Pompell16.30
Flurry of Feathers119454-15-24-34-44-8½P. Ramirez32.40
Susan Strong119245-265-65-85-22¼J. Guzman79.90
Erin's Creation120512-hd3-½666C. McMahon30.40
1 (1)Lady Frosted2.102.102.10
3 (3)Sweet Prayers3.002.20
7 (6)Whipum Naenae2.10

$1 Daily Double (6-1) paid $4.40; $1 Exacta (1-3) paid $2.40; $0.1 Superfecta (1-3-7-5) no winners.; $0.5 Trifecta (1-3-7) paid $2.20;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

