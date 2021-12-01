9th-$10,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 4:41. Good. all out, held on

Fractional/Final Time: 24.520, 48.540, 1:15.380, 00.000, 00.000, 1:22.680.

Trainer: Samuel Breaux

Winner: DK B/ F, 3, by Fusaichi Pegasus-Miss E U

Scratched: Grace's Vision, Cleverinda, Custom Made, Neverland Band.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Miss E. Fu122611-1½1-2½1-21-½K. Roman5.803.202.101.90
Kasen's Sister118542-12-2½2-22-5J. Dominguez4.602.403.50
Alberta Moon121323-½3-13-43-6¾A. Birzer2.101.10
Customs Bella Ella120434-24-74-54-5¾P. Ramirez11.60
Lumberjack Empire123887-½7-36-35-¾C. Rodriguez25.60
Go My Juliet120775-½5-½5-26-9A. Pusac40.60
My Baby Bele120168887-2¾O. Martinez38.20
Blameitonthejock113256-26-27-18V. Del-Cid35.70

$0.5 Pick 5 (1-1/7-8-5-6) 5 Correct Paid $3,062.40. $0.5 Pick 4 (1/7-8-5-6) 4 Correct Paid $283.15. $0.5 Pick 3 (8-5-6) 3 Correct Paid $105.95. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (8-5-8) 3 Correct Paid $23.30. $1 Consolation Double (5-8) paid $5.40; $0.5 Trifecta (6-5-3) paid $8.15; $1 Daily Double (5-6) paid $24.50; $1 Exacta (6-5) paid $10.50; $0.1 Superfecta (6-5-3-4) paid $5.50; Attendance unavailable. $1,467,172. Handle $12,205. Total Handle $1,479,377.

