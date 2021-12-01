9th-$10,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 4:41. Good. all out, held on
Fractional/Final Time: 24.520, 48.540, 1:15.380, 00.000, 00.000, 1:22.680.
Trainer: Samuel Breaux
Winner: DK B/ F, 3, by Fusaichi Pegasus-Miss E U
Scratched: Grace's Vision, Cleverinda, Custom Made, Neverland Band.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Miss E. Fu
|122
|6
|1
|1-1½
|1-2½
|1-2
|1-½
|K. Roman
|5.80
|3.20
|2.10
|1.90
|Kasen's Sister
|118
|5
|4
|2-1
|2-2½
|2-2
|2-5
|J. Dominguez
|4.60
|2.40
|3.50
|Alberta Moon
|121
|3
|2
|3-½
|3-1
|3-4
|3-6¾
|A. Birzer
|2.10
|1.10
|Customs Bella Ella
|120
|4
|3
|4-2
|4-7
|4-5
|4-5¾
|P. Ramirez
|11.60
|Lumberjack Empire
|123
|8
|8
|7-½
|7-3
|6-3
|5-¾
|C. Rodriguez
|25.60
|Go My Juliet
|120
|7
|7
|5-½
|5-½
|5-2
|6-9
|A. Pusac
|40.60
|My Baby Bele
|120
|1
|6
|8
|8
|8
|7-2¾
|O. Martinez
|38.20
|Blameitonthejock
|113
|2
|5
|6-2
|6-2
|7-1
|8
|V. Del-Cid
|35.70
$0.5 Pick 5 (1-1/7-8-5-6) 5 Correct Paid $3,062.40. $0.5 Pick 4 (1/7-8-5-6) 4 Correct Paid $283.15. $0.5 Pick 3 (8-5-6) 3 Correct Paid $105.95. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (8-5-8) 3 Correct Paid $23.30. $1 Consolation Double (5-8) paid $5.40; $0.5 Trifecta (6-5-3) paid $8.15; $1 Daily Double (5-6) paid $24.50; $1 Exacta (6-5) paid $10.50; $0.1 Superfecta (6-5-3-4) paid $5.50; Attendance unavailable. $1,467,172. Handle $12,205. Total Handle $1,479,377.
