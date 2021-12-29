6th-$36,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 3:27. Good. dueled, prevailed

Fractional/Final Time: 22.400, 46.230, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 59.040.

Trainer: Allen Landry

Winner: DK B/ G, 3, by Uncaptured-Smart N Lonely

Scratched: Dusty Hill.

HorseWgtPPStrt3/163/8StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Scrappy Artie119722-hd2-hd1-hd1-½J. Stokes4.003.002.201.00
Backshot120555-hd4-14-22-3½T. Thornton4.403.204.70
Spankhurst119813-31-hd2-13-½O. Martinez4.208.50
Grey Rogue1196487-½6-hd4-2½E. Ruiz51.50
Limbo's Promise120364-hd6-½5-hd5-1A. Birzer7.20
Getaloadofthis120431-hd3-23-hd6-½D. Magnon7.70
Union Ride120277-hd887-¾J. Guerrero7.20
Creative Letters119186-hd5-hd7-18A. Pusac16.00

$0.5 Pick 3 (4-7-7) 3 Correct Paid $35.05. $1 Daily Double (7-7) paid $34.20; $1 Exacta (7-5) paid $7.90; $0.1 Superfecta (7-5-9-6) paid $44.43; $0.5 Trifecta (7-5-9) paid $20.75;

