6th-$36,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 3:27. Good. dueled, prevailed
Fractional/Final Time: 22.400, 46.230, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 59.040.
Trainer: Allen Landry
Winner: DK B/ G, 3, by Uncaptured-Smart N Lonely
Scratched: Dusty Hill.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|3/16
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Scrappy Artie
|119
|7
|2
|2-hd
|2-hd
|1-hd
|1-½
|J. Stokes
|4.00
|3.00
|2.20
|1.00
|Backshot
|120
|5
|5
|5-hd
|4-1
|4-2
|2-3½
|T. Thornton
|4.40
|3.20
|4.70
|Spankhurst
|119
|8
|1
|3-3
|1-hd
|2-1
|3-½
|O. Martinez
|4.20
|8.50
|Grey Rogue
|119
|6
|4
|8
|7-½
|6-hd
|4-2½
|E. Ruiz
|51.50
|Limbo's Promise
|120
|3
|6
|4-hd
|6-½
|5-hd
|5-1
|A. Birzer
|7.20
|Getaloadofthis
|120
|4
|3
|1-hd
|3-2
|3-hd
|6-½
|D. Magnon
|7.70
|Union Ride
|120
|2
|7
|7-hd
|8
|8
|7-¾
|J. Guerrero
|7.20
|Creative Letters
|119
|1
|8
|6-hd
|5-hd
|7-1
|8
|A. Pusac
|16.00
$0.5 Pick 3 (4-7-7) 3 Correct Paid $35.05. $1 Daily Double (7-7) paid $34.20; $1 Exacta (7-5) paid $7.90; $0.1 Superfecta (7-5-9-6) paid $44.43; $0.5 Trifecta (7-5-9) paid $20.75;
