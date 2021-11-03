1st-$15,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 12:58. 5. speed, clear late

Fractional/Final Time: 23.000, 47.720, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:01.100.

Trainer: Eric Nelson, Jr.

Winner: DK B/ F, 4, by Southern Image-Broke the Slump

Scratched: Dontforgetrdreams, Magic Coy, Poseidon's Magic.

HorseWgtPPStrt3/163/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
Vallejo123832-hd2-12-11-1¾J. Stokes1.50
Light as a Whisper118721-hd1-½1-22-2½C. Fusilier19.30
Roaring Quinn118354-½3-½3-23-½P. Cotto, Jr.5.50
Untamed Money121665-hd4-15-14-½K. Roman13.30
Tizindy Queen1214997-hd6-45-2D. Magnon2.90
Takenforgranted118277-56-44-½6-9J. Dominguez7.10
Sayanotherprayer120913-½5-17-57-13½C. McMahon9.80
La Lola118546-½888J. Guerrero19.60
Amber Pass120188-hdT. Ledet35.80
9 (8)Vallejo5.003.002.80
8 (7)Light as a Whisper11.407.80
4 (3)Roaring Quinn3.80

$1 Exacta (9-8) paid $28.40; $0.1 Superfecta (9-8-4-7) paid $98.38; $0.5 Trifecta (9-8-4) paid $69.15;

2nd-$14,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 1:25. Good. dueled, prevailed

Fractional/Final Time: 25.390, 50.520, 1:17.130, 1:44.550, 00.000, 1:51.550.

Trainer: Karl Broberg

Winner: CH G, 3, by Due Date-Gentilly Lace

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Datswhatilike121611-½2-22-12-21-nkT. Thornton1.10
C. F. Shelauh118422-11-11-11-½2-2½J. Burningham45.70
Last to Know121366-55-½3-½3-13-1¾K. Smith1.40
Unbridled Pulpit123733-hd4-25-54-1½4-3¼K. Roman6.70
And Yet Another123544-33-½4-hd5-35-1¾E. Ruiz11.40
Zion's Call12117776-36-76-14J. Dominguez16.80
Starvictory123255-½6-7777A. Broussard16.50
6 (6)Datswhatilike4.203.402.10
4 (4)C. F. Shelauh18.607.40
3 (3)Last to Know2.20

$1 Daily Double (9-6) paid $10.00; $1 Exacta (6-4) paid $81.80; $0.1 Superfecta (6-4-3-7) paid $51.60; $0.5 Trifecta (6-4-3) paid $111.40;

3rd-$38,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 1:53. Good. going away end

Fractional/Final Time: 22.720, 47.650, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:00.470.

Trainer: W. Calhoun

Winner: DK B/ G, 3, by Dominus-Big Blue Pill

Scratched: Brimestone Kid, Speedofthespeed.

HorseWgtPPStrt3/163/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
Big Brass Monkey121687-1½5-11-½1-4G. Melancon0.90
Sadie's Light116823-hd4-12-12-1¾V. Del-Cid55.50
Double You121251-hd1-½3-23-3½J. Vargas13.00
Goodrockinalvin123935-23-½4-hd4-1¼K. Smith3.10
Blue Sky Flash121779-29-56-35-1A. Broussard27.90
Volition121362-12-25-46-6½C. McMahon8.80
Preoccupied1211108-38-hd8-57-1¾J. Stokes58.80
Etbauer's Secret123514-½6-47-hd8-7T. Thornton5.60
Custom Blue Grass121491010109-¾C. Fusilier85.10
My Anatole1211046-hd7-1½9-410J. Guerrero24.80
6 (6)Big Brass Monkey3.803.002.80
8 (8)Sadie's Light21.208.40
2 (2)Double You4.80

$0.5 Pick 3 (9-6-6) 3 Correct Paid $13.60. $1 Daily Double (6-6) paid $5.90; $1 Exacta (6-8) paid $86.20; $0.1 Superfecta (6-8-2-9) paid $223.69; $0.5 Trifecta (6-8-2) paid $337.20;

4th-$21,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 2:21. Good. speed, best late

Fractional/Final Time: 22.600, 46.530, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 59.470.

Trainer: Karl Broberg

Winner: B G, 3, by Crossbow-Whiskey Girl

Scratched: Replete.

HorseWgtPPStrt3/163/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
Carbon Stryker121421-hd1-hd1-hd1-1¼T. Thornton2.10
King of the Court120262-hd2-hd2-42-3C. McMahon2.00
McLean117736-44-½3-hd3-1¾J. Vargas5.50
Yes Bab11717775-hd4-1½T. Kennedy40.30
Papa Bro117544-hd3-14-25-3¼R. Morales5.10
Rusty Cage120655-1½5-16-16-1½A. Birzer4.30
Jazz It Up120313-hd6-277C. Fusilier24.30
1 (4)Carbon Stryker6.203.002.20
3 (2)King of the Court3.002.80
7 (7)McLean3.00

$0.5 Pick 3 (6-6-1) 3 Correct Paid $12.65. $1 Daily Double (6-1) paid $6.80; $1 Exacta (1-3) paid $14.50; $0.1 Superfecta (1-3-7-2) paid $24.48; $0.5 Trifecta (1-3-7) paid $19.80;

5th-$15,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 2:51. Good. wide rally, in time

Fractional/Final Time: 24.710, 50.460, 1:17.600, 1:31.890, 00.000, 1:44.590.

Trainer: Scott Gelner

Winner: B G, 3, by Macho Uno-Alpha Darlin

Scratched: Actifdash.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Macho Mark12151010108-32-21-½A. Pusac2.40
So Brave116114-34-hd3-hd1-12-5¾L. Hebert14.70
Symbol Azteca118889-29-35-hd3-½3-3¼V. Del-Cid4.40
Marvins Gold121461-hd1-11-14-44-5T. Thornton1.50
Moro Pharoah123225-35-36-hd5-15-½C. Marquez9.70
Flashlightsecurity1201058-38-½7-½6-16-2¼P. Ramirez21.30
Wheels Turning118376-hd6-½9-17-½7-1¾J. Burningham104.10
Ted Striker118632-hd2-12-1½8-1½8-2¼K. Roman19.70
Cole's Sensation118943-13-½4-19-59-29¼M. Baca81.20
Moro Savage121797-½7-hd101010G. Melancon13.50
5 (5)Macho Mark6.804.602.20
1 (1)So Brave12.605.80
8 (8)Symbol Azteca3.60

$0.5 Pick 5 (1/9/11/12-6-6/11/12-1-5) 5 Correct Paid $423.90. $0.5 Pick 4 (6-6/11/12-1-5) 4 Correct Paid $78.70. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-1-5) 3 Correct Paid $19.75. $0.5 Trifecta (5-1-8) paid $82.55; $0.1 Superfecta (5-1-8-4) paid $46.23; $1 Daily Double (1-5) paid $20.30; $1 Exacta (5-1) paid $39.40;

6th-$36,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 3:21. Good. dueled, clear late

Fractional/Final Time: 23.960, 49.170, 1:14.500, 1:28.270, 00.000, 1:42.050.

Trainer: Chris Richard

Winner: B C, 4, by Goldencents-America's Lady

Scratched: Maroon Maniac.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Fort Knox120553-hd3-hd1-hd1-hd1-2½A. Birzer2.20
Jackman118422-½2-hd2-12-22-3T. Thornton2.70
Muscadine120744-hd4-33-23-33-2¼J. Guerrero6.10
Sniveling1183676-45-14-24-2½G. Melancon5.90
Wild One Forever120276-½5-½6-56-45-½A. Castillo89.20
Saving Argument120631-21-14-15-26-7¾K. Smith6.40
Bode's Light118115-17777C. Fusilier4.10
5 (5)Fort Knox6.403.402.40
4 (4)Jackman4.002.60
7 (7)Muscadine3.00

$0.5 Pick 3 (1-5-5) 3 Correct Paid $25.15. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (1-5-8) 3 Correct Paid $7.90. $0.1 Superfecta (5-4-7-3) paid $9.86; $0.5 Trifecta (5-4-7) paid $16.65; $1 Consolation Double (5-8) paid $3.30; $1 Daily Double (5-5) paid $11.10; $1 Exacta (5-4) paid $12.00;

7th-$13,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 3:49. Good. speed, clear, urging

Fractional/Final Time: 24.840, 50.030, 1:16.800, 00.000, 00.000, 1:23.810.

Trainer: Patti Turner

Winner: DK B/ F, 4, by Awesome Bet-Rosie Lee City

Scratched: Velvet Night, Cajun Shots.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Dobby Sue120321-hd1-½1-21-3D. Flores6.60
Fashion Merit1181043-22-12-12-½T. Thornton2.80
Theboyztap118234-hd4-hd3-½3-1O. Martinez19.10
Streamer118855-½5-½4-24-3¾D. Magnon4.20
Gifted Talent120189-½9-26-35-nkP. Ramirez14.00
Mave Runner123612-hd3-hd5-26-5¾A. Pusac3.20
Eurorose1219108-26-hd8-17-1¼R. Singh5.30
Trappe the Cat118797-hd8-½7-18-4R. Morales30.10
Lucky Harborage120576-hd7-199A. Broussard19.90
Madelyn's Moment120461010J. Stokes27.90
3 (3)Dobby Sue15.205.604.20
10 (10)Fashion Merit5.403.60
2 (2)Theboyztap9.60

$0.5 Pick 3 (5-5-3) 3 Correct Paid $38.15. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (5-8-3) 3 Correct Paid $12.60. $1 Daily Double (5-3) paid $21.00; $1 Exacta (3-10) paid $40.10; $0.1 Superfecta (3-10-2-8) paid $259.23; $0.5 Trifecta (3-10-2) paid $197.80;

8th-$30,000, , 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 4:16. Good. pulled away, best

Fractional/Final Time: 23.970, 48.360, 1:14.460, 1:28.050, 00.000, 1:41.520.

Trainer: Allen Landry

Winner: CH G, 6, by Midshipman-Asset Class

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Much Class1201042-½2-½1-½1-51-6J. Stokes3.10
Bistraya120266-hd6-32-½2-12-nkJ. Dominguez3.70
Meditate120527-37-hd7-16-43-noA. Castillo23.70
Social Afleet120610108-hd4-½3-½4-1¾J. Guerrero2.80
Bayou Jam120388-39-36-25-½5-1½T. Kennedy16.50
Secret Vista123714-hd5-½5-hd4-16-11C. Marquez13.10
Rifle Man120153-½4-½8-½8-27-3¾C. McMahon30.20
Tensas Toddy120975-hd3-hd3-½7-38-1½T. Thornton9.30
Three Run Homer120831-hd1-½9-59-49-7½P. Cotto, Jr.4.30
Singinginthewind120499-hd10101010O. Martinez128.20
10 (10)Much Class8.204.603.00
2 (2)Bistraya5.003.00
5 (5)Meditate9.60

$0.5 Pick 3 (5-3-10) 3 Correct Paid $55.95. $1 Daily Double (3-10) paid $30.30; $1 Exacta (10-2) paid $19.70; $0.1 Superfecta (10-2-5-6) paid $155.77; $0.5 Trifecta (10-2-5) paid $139.60;

9th-$14,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Seven and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 4:47. Good. speed, pulled away

Fractional/Final Time: 24.490, 49.250, 1:15.700, 00.000, 00.000, 1:36.810.

Trainer: Karl Broberg

Winner: B M, 7, by Mayson (GB)-Never Lose (GB)

Scratched: Hopeitsamiracle, Jeweled Crown, Swanee Beach.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Eternal Endeavour120512-11-hd1-41-2¾T. Thornton5.00
Izeonpoint118236-hd7-½2-hd2-1T. Kennedy5.40
Silver Siren1176998-54-13-2½E. Nieves34.20
Frenchie Frou Frou120761-hd2-23-24-3½K. Roman5.10
Kick N Kiss117353-½3-36-15-½C. McMahon24.40
Storied Trip117124-hd5-15-hd6-hdJ. Dominguez3.50
Hoyam120988-½6-27-27-2½J. Vargas1.50
Miss Lein120447-hd98-48-6¾A. Pusac24.10
Sweet Milagros117875-hd4-hd99K. Smith103.70
6 (5)Eternal Endeavour12.005.203.40
2 (2)Izeonpoint5.403.60
7 (6)Silver Siren10.40

$0.5 Pick 3 (3-10-6) 3 Correct Paid $62.90. $1 Daily Double (10-6) paid $34.30; $1 Exacta (6-2) paid $30.20; $0.1 Superfecta (6-2-7-8) paid $171.25; $0.5 Trifecta (6-2-7) paid $144.75;

10th-$10,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Showery

Off 5:19. Good. rallied, best late

Fractional/Final Time: 24.200, 49.690, 1:17.010, 00.000, 00.000, 1:23.920.

Trainer: Joel Berndt

Winner: CH G, 3, by California Chrome-Aura of the Moon

Scratched: Muletrain, Ide Like Hawaii, Too Tuff to Cry.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Uncle Frank120287-14-12-31-1¼T. Kennedy7.40
High Priority123112-11-hd1-hd2-1¾A. Birzer0.90
Hip Four O Four123853-13-hd3-13-nkE. Nieves20.60
Porque Si123444-½5-14-hd4-nkM. Baca62.90
Clever Prince1207798-hd5-hd5-4½J. Stokes21.50
Papa Molly120535-26-17-hd6-noT. Thornton13.20
Cyber Gun123966-hd7-18-37-2¾O. Martinez7.00
Brewster123621-22-½6-28-6¾J. Vargas2.90
Kitkat Kitten123398-1999J. Guerrero36.60
2 (2)Uncle Frank16.806.404.00
1 (1)High Priority3.202.80
9 (8)Hip Four O Four9.40

$0.5 Pick 5 (5/8-3-10-6-2) 5 Correct Paid $1,871.15. $0.5 Pick 4 (3-10-6-2) 4 Correct Paid $454.80. $0.5 Pick 3 (10-6-2) 3 Correct Paid $187.75. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (10-6-6) 3 Correct Paid $13.50. $1 Consolation Double (6-6) paid $4.60; $0.5 Trifecta (2-1-9) paid $106.05; $1 Daily Double (6-2) paid $71.70; $1 Exacta (2-1) paid $23.40; $0.1 Superfecta (2-1-9-4) paid $246.49; Attendance unavailable. $1,711,024. Handle $9,317. Total Handle $1,720,341.

