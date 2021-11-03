1st-$15,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 12:58. 5. speed, clear late
Fractional/Final Time: 23.000, 47.720, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:01.100.
Trainer: Eric Nelson, Jr.
Winner: DK B/ F, 4, by Southern Image-Broke the Slump
Scratched: Dontforgetrdreams, Magic Coy, Poseidon's Magic.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|3/16
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Vallejo
|123
|8
|3
|2-hd
|2-1
|2-1
|1-1¾
|J. Stokes
|1.50
|Light as a Whisper
|118
|7
|2
|1-hd
|1-½
|1-2
|2-2½
|C. Fusilier
|19.30
|Roaring Quinn
|118
|3
|5
|4-½
|3-½
|3-2
|3-½
|P. Cotto, Jr.
|5.50
|Untamed Money
|121
|6
|6
|5-hd
|4-1
|5-1
|4-½
|K. Roman
|13.30
|Tizindy Queen
|121
|4
|9
|9
|7-hd
|6-4
|5-2
|D. Magnon
|2.90
|Takenforgranted
|118
|2
|7
|7-5
|6-4
|4-½
|6-9
|J. Dominguez
|7.10
|Sayanotherprayer
|120
|9
|1
|3-½
|5-1
|7-5
|7-13½
|C. McMahon
|9.80
|La Lola
|118
|5
|4
|6-½
|8
|8
|8
|J. Guerrero
|19.60
|Amber Pass
|120
|1
|8
|8-hd
|—
|—
|—
|T. Ledet
|35.80
|9 (8)
|Vallejo
|5.00
|3.00
|2.80
|8 (7)
|Light as a Whisper
|11.40
|7.80
|4 (3)
|Roaring Quinn
|3.80
$1 Exacta (9-8) paid $28.40; $0.1 Superfecta (9-8-4-7) paid $98.38; $0.5 Trifecta (9-8-4) paid $69.15;
2nd-$14,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 1:25. Good. dueled, prevailed
Fractional/Final Time: 25.390, 50.520, 1:17.130, 1:44.550, 00.000, 1:51.550.
Trainer: Karl Broberg
Winner: CH G, 3, by Due Date-Gentilly Lace
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Datswhatilike
|121
|6
|1
|1-½
|2-2
|2-1
|2-2
|1-nk
|T. Thornton
|1.10
|C. F. Shelauh
|118
|4
|2
|2-1
|1-1
|1-1
|1-½
|2-2½
|J. Burningham
|45.70
|Last to Know
|121
|3
|6
|6-5
|5-½
|3-½
|3-1
|3-1¾
|K. Smith
|1.40
|Unbridled Pulpit
|123
|7
|3
|3-hd
|4-2
|5-5
|4-1½
|4-3¼
|K. Roman
|6.70
|And Yet Another
|123
|5
|4
|4-3
|3-½
|4-hd
|5-3
|5-1¾
|E. Ruiz
|11.40
|Zion's Call
|121
|1
|7
|7
|7
|6-3
|6-7
|6-14
|J. Dominguez
|16.80
|Starvictory
|123
|2
|5
|5-½
|6-7
|7
|7
|7
|A. Broussard
|16.50
|6 (6)
|Datswhatilike
|4.20
|3.40
|2.10
|4 (4)
|C. F. Shelauh
|18.60
|7.40
|3 (3)
|Last to Know
|2.20
$1 Daily Double (9-6) paid $10.00; $1 Exacta (6-4) paid $81.80; $0.1 Superfecta (6-4-3-7) paid $51.60; $0.5 Trifecta (6-4-3) paid $111.40;
3rd-$38,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 1:53. Good. going away end
Fractional/Final Time: 22.720, 47.650, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:00.470.
Trainer: W. Calhoun
Winner: DK B/ G, 3, by Dominus-Big Blue Pill
Scratched: Brimestone Kid, Speedofthespeed.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|3/16
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Big Brass Monkey
|121
|6
|8
|7-1½
|5-1
|1-½
|1-4
|G. Melancon
|0.90
|Sadie's Light
|116
|8
|2
|3-hd
|4-1
|2-1
|2-1¾
|V. Del-Cid
|55.50
|Double You
|121
|2
|5
|1-hd
|1-½
|3-2
|3-3½
|J. Vargas
|13.00
|Goodrockinalvin
|123
|9
|3
|5-2
|3-½
|4-hd
|4-1¼
|K. Smith
|3.10
|Blue Sky Flash
|121
|7
|7
|9-2
|9-5
|6-3
|5-1
|A. Broussard
|27.90
|Volition
|121
|3
|6
|2-1
|2-2
|5-4
|6-6½
|C. McMahon
|8.80
|Preoccupied
|121
|1
|10
|8-3
|8-hd
|8-5
|7-1¾
|J. Stokes
|58.80
|Etbauer's Secret
|123
|5
|1
|4-½
|6-4
|7-hd
|8-7
|T. Thornton
|5.60
|Custom Blue Grass
|121
|4
|9
|10
|10
|10
|9-¾
|C. Fusilier
|85.10
|My Anatole
|121
|10
|4
|6-hd
|7-1½
|9-4
|10
|J. Guerrero
|24.80
|6 (6)
|Big Brass Monkey
|3.80
|3.00
|2.80
|8 (8)
|Sadie's Light
|21.20
|8.40
|2 (2)
|Double You
|4.80
$0.5 Pick 3 (9-6-6) 3 Correct Paid $13.60. $1 Daily Double (6-6) paid $5.90; $1 Exacta (6-8) paid $86.20; $0.1 Superfecta (6-8-2-9) paid $223.69; $0.5 Trifecta (6-8-2) paid $337.20;
4th-$21,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 2:21. Good. speed, best late
Fractional/Final Time: 22.600, 46.530, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 59.470.
Trainer: Karl Broberg
Winner: B G, 3, by Crossbow-Whiskey Girl
Scratched: Replete.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|3/16
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Carbon Stryker
|121
|4
|2
|1-hd
|1-hd
|1-hd
|1-1¼
|T. Thornton
|2.10
|King of the Court
|120
|2
|6
|2-hd
|2-hd
|2-4
|2-3
|C. McMahon
|2.00
|McLean
|117
|7
|3
|6-4
|4-½
|3-hd
|3-1¾
|J. Vargas
|5.50
|Yes Bab
|117
|1
|7
|7
|7
|5-hd
|4-1½
|T. Kennedy
|40.30
|Papa Bro
|117
|5
|4
|4-hd
|3-1
|4-2
|5-3¼
|R. Morales
|5.10
|Rusty Cage
|120
|6
|5
|5-1½
|5-1
|6-1
|6-1½
|A. Birzer
|4.30
|Jazz It Up
|120
|3
|1
|3-hd
|6-2
|7
|7
|C. Fusilier
|24.30
|1 (4)
|Carbon Stryker
|6.20
|3.00
|2.20
|3 (2)
|King of the Court
|3.00
|2.80
|7 (7)
|McLean
|3.00
$0.5 Pick 3 (6-6-1) 3 Correct Paid $12.65. $1 Daily Double (6-1) paid $6.80; $1 Exacta (1-3) paid $14.50; $0.1 Superfecta (1-3-7-2) paid $24.48; $0.5 Trifecta (1-3-7) paid $19.80;
5th-$15,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 2:51. Good. wide rally, in time
Fractional/Final Time: 24.710, 50.460, 1:17.600, 1:31.890, 00.000, 1:44.590.
Trainer: Scott Gelner
Winner: B G, 3, by Macho Uno-Alpha Darlin
Scratched: Actifdash.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Macho Mark
|121
|5
|10
|10
|10
|8-3
|2-2
|1-½
|A. Pusac
|2.40
|So Brave
|116
|1
|1
|4-3
|4-hd
|3-hd
|1-1
|2-5¾
|L. Hebert
|14.70
|Symbol Azteca
|118
|8
|8
|9-2
|9-3
|5-hd
|3-½
|3-3¼
|V. Del-Cid
|4.40
|Marvins Gold
|121
|4
|6
|1-hd
|1-1
|1-1
|4-4
|4-5
|T. Thornton
|1.50
|Moro Pharoah
|123
|2
|2
|5-3
|5-3
|6-hd
|5-1
|5-½
|C. Marquez
|9.70
|Flashlightsecurity
|120
|10
|5
|8-3
|8-½
|7-½
|6-1
|6-2¼
|P. Ramirez
|21.30
|Wheels Turning
|118
|3
|7
|6-hd
|6-½
|9-1
|7-½
|7-1¾
|J. Burningham
|104.10
|Ted Striker
|118
|6
|3
|2-hd
|2-1
|2-1½
|8-1½
|8-2¼
|K. Roman
|19.70
|Cole's Sensation
|118
|9
|4
|3-1
|3-½
|4-1
|9-5
|9-29¼
|M. Baca
|81.20
|Moro Savage
|121
|7
|9
|7-½
|7-hd
|10
|10
|10
|G. Melancon
|13.50
|5 (5)
|Macho Mark
|6.80
|4.60
|2.20
|1 (1)
|So Brave
|12.60
|5.80
|8 (8)
|Symbol Azteca
|3.60
$0.5 Pick 5 (1/9/11/12-6-6/11/12-1-5) 5 Correct Paid $423.90. $0.5 Pick 4 (6-6/11/12-1-5) 4 Correct Paid $78.70. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-1-5) 3 Correct Paid $19.75. $0.5 Trifecta (5-1-8) paid $82.55; $0.1 Superfecta (5-1-8-4) paid $46.23; $1 Daily Double (1-5) paid $20.30; $1 Exacta (5-1) paid $39.40;
6th-$36,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 3:21. Good. dueled, clear late
Fractional/Final Time: 23.960, 49.170, 1:14.500, 1:28.270, 00.000, 1:42.050.
Trainer: Chris Richard
Winner: B C, 4, by Goldencents-America's Lady
Scratched: Maroon Maniac.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Fort Knox
|120
|5
|5
|3-hd
|3-hd
|1-hd
|1-hd
|1-2½
|A. Birzer
|2.20
|Jackman
|118
|4
|2
|2-½
|2-hd
|2-1
|2-2
|2-3
|T. Thornton
|2.70
|Muscadine
|120
|7
|4
|4-hd
|4-3
|3-2
|3-3
|3-2¼
|J. Guerrero
|6.10
|Sniveling
|118
|3
|6
|7
|6-4
|5-1
|4-2
|4-2½
|G. Melancon
|5.90
|Wild One Forever
|120
|2
|7
|6-½
|5-½
|6-5
|6-4
|5-½
|A. Castillo
|89.20
|Saving Argument
|120
|6
|3
|1-2
|1-1
|4-1
|5-2
|6-7¾
|K. Smith
|6.40
|Bode's Light
|118
|1
|1
|5-1
|7
|7
|7
|7
|C. Fusilier
|4.10
|5 (5)
|Fort Knox
|6.40
|3.40
|2.40
|4 (4)
|Jackman
|4.00
|2.60
|7 (7)
|Muscadine
|3.00
$0.5 Pick 3 (1-5-5) 3 Correct Paid $25.15. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (1-5-8) 3 Correct Paid $7.90. $0.1 Superfecta (5-4-7-3) paid $9.86; $0.5 Trifecta (5-4-7) paid $16.65; $1 Consolation Double (5-8) paid $3.30; $1 Daily Double (5-5) paid $11.10; $1 Exacta (5-4) paid $12.00;
7th-$13,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 3:49. Good. speed, clear, urging
Fractional/Final Time: 24.840, 50.030, 1:16.800, 00.000, 00.000, 1:23.810.
Trainer: Patti Turner
Winner: DK B/ F, 4, by Awesome Bet-Rosie Lee City
Scratched: Velvet Night, Cajun Shots.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Dobby Sue
|120
|3
|2
|1-hd
|1-½
|1-2
|1-3
|D. Flores
|6.60
|Fashion Merit
|118
|10
|4
|3-2
|2-1
|2-1
|2-½
|T. Thornton
|2.80
|Theboyztap
|118
|2
|3
|4-hd
|4-hd
|3-½
|3-1
|O. Martinez
|19.10
|Streamer
|118
|8
|5
|5-½
|5-½
|4-2
|4-3¾
|D. Magnon
|4.20
|Gifted Talent
|120
|1
|8
|9-½
|9-2
|6-3
|5-nk
|P. Ramirez
|14.00
|Mave Runner
|123
|6
|1
|2-hd
|3-hd
|5-2
|6-5¾
|A. Pusac
|3.20
|Eurorose
|121
|9
|10
|8-2
|6-hd
|8-1
|7-1¼
|R. Singh
|5.30
|Trappe the Cat
|118
|7
|9
|7-hd
|8-½
|7-1
|8-4
|R. Morales
|30.10
|Lucky Harborage
|120
|5
|7
|6-hd
|7-1
|9
|9
|A. Broussard
|19.90
|Madelyn's Moment
|120
|4
|6
|10
|10
|—
|—
|J. Stokes
|27.90
|3 (3)
|Dobby Sue
|15.20
|5.60
|4.20
|10 (10)
|Fashion Merit
|5.40
|3.60
|2 (2)
|Theboyztap
|9.60
$0.5 Pick 3 (5-5-3) 3 Correct Paid $38.15. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (5-8-3) 3 Correct Paid $12.60. $1 Daily Double (5-3) paid $21.00; $1 Exacta (3-10) paid $40.10; $0.1 Superfecta (3-10-2-8) paid $259.23; $0.5 Trifecta (3-10-2) paid $197.80;
8th-$30,000, , 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 4:16. Good. pulled away, best
Fractional/Final Time: 23.970, 48.360, 1:14.460, 1:28.050, 00.000, 1:41.520.
Trainer: Allen Landry
Winner: CH G, 6, by Midshipman-Asset Class
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Much Class
|120
|10
|4
|2-½
|2-½
|1-½
|1-5
|1-6
|J. Stokes
|3.10
|Bistraya
|120
|2
|6
|6-hd
|6-3
|2-½
|2-1
|2-nk
|J. Dominguez
|3.70
|Meditate
|120
|5
|2
|7-3
|7-hd
|7-1
|6-4
|3-no
|A. Castillo
|23.70
|Social Afleet
|120
|6
|10
|10
|8-hd
|4-½
|3-½
|4-1¾
|J. Guerrero
|2.80
|Bayou Jam
|120
|3
|8
|8-3
|9-3
|6-2
|5-½
|5-1½
|T. Kennedy
|16.50
|Secret Vista
|123
|7
|1
|4-hd
|5-½
|5-hd
|4-1
|6-11
|C. Marquez
|13.10
|Rifle Man
|120
|1
|5
|3-½
|4-½
|8-½
|8-2
|7-3¾
|C. McMahon
|30.20
|Tensas Toddy
|120
|9
|7
|5-hd
|3-hd
|3-½
|7-3
|8-1½
|T. Thornton
|9.30
|Three Run Homer
|120
|8
|3
|1-hd
|1-½
|9-5
|9-4
|9-7½
|P. Cotto, Jr.
|4.30
|Singinginthewind
|120
|4
|9
|9-hd
|10
|10
|10
|10
|O. Martinez
|128.20
|10 (10)
|Much Class
|8.20
|4.60
|3.00
|2 (2)
|Bistraya
|5.00
|3.00
|5 (5)
|Meditate
|9.60
$0.5 Pick 3 (5-3-10) 3 Correct Paid $55.95. $1 Daily Double (3-10) paid $30.30; $1 Exacta (10-2) paid $19.70; $0.1 Superfecta (10-2-5-6) paid $155.77; $0.5 Trifecta (10-2-5) paid $139.60;
9th-$14,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Seven and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 4:47. Good. speed, pulled away
Fractional/Final Time: 24.490, 49.250, 1:15.700, 00.000, 00.000, 1:36.810.
Trainer: Karl Broberg
Winner: B M, 7, by Mayson (GB)-Never Lose (GB)
Scratched: Hopeitsamiracle, Jeweled Crown, Swanee Beach.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Eternal Endeavour
|120
|5
|1
|2-1
|1-hd
|1-4
|1-2¾
|T. Thornton
|5.00
|Izeonpoint
|118
|2
|3
|6-hd
|7-½
|2-hd
|2-1
|T. Kennedy
|5.40
|Silver Siren
|117
|6
|9
|9
|8-5
|4-1
|3-2½
|E. Nieves
|34.20
|Frenchie Frou Frou
|120
|7
|6
|1-hd
|2-2
|3-2
|4-3½
|K. Roman
|5.10
|Kick N Kiss
|117
|3
|5
|3-½
|3-3
|6-1
|5-½
|C. McMahon
|24.40
|Storied Trip
|117
|1
|2
|4-hd
|5-1
|5-hd
|6-hd
|J. Dominguez
|3.50
|Hoyam
|120
|9
|8
|8-½
|6-2
|7-2
|7-2½
|J. Vargas
|1.50
|Miss Lein
|120
|4
|4
|7-hd
|9
|8-4
|8-6¾
|A. Pusac
|24.10
|Sweet Milagros
|117
|8
|7
|5-hd
|4-hd
|9
|9
|K. Smith
|103.70
|6 (5)
|Eternal Endeavour
|12.00
|5.20
|3.40
|2 (2)
|Izeonpoint
|5.40
|3.60
|7 (6)
|Silver Siren
|10.40
$0.5 Pick 3 (3-10-6) 3 Correct Paid $62.90. $1 Daily Double (10-6) paid $34.30; $1 Exacta (6-2) paid $30.20; $0.1 Superfecta (6-2-7-8) paid $171.25; $0.5 Trifecta (6-2-7) paid $144.75;
10th-$10,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Showery
Off 5:19. Good. rallied, best late
Fractional/Final Time: 24.200, 49.690, 1:17.010, 00.000, 00.000, 1:23.920.
Trainer: Joel Berndt
Winner: CH G, 3, by California Chrome-Aura of the Moon
Scratched: Muletrain, Ide Like Hawaii, Too Tuff to Cry.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Uncle Frank
|120
|2
|8
|7-1
|4-1
|2-3
|1-1¼
|T. Kennedy
|7.40
|High Priority
|123
|1
|1
|2-1
|1-hd
|1-hd
|2-1¾
|A. Birzer
|0.90
|Hip Four O Four
|123
|8
|5
|3-1
|3-hd
|3-1
|3-nk
|E. Nieves
|20.60
|Porque Si
|123
|4
|4
|4-½
|5-1
|4-hd
|4-nk
|M. Baca
|62.90
|Clever Prince
|120
|7
|7
|9
|8-hd
|5-hd
|5-4½
|J. Stokes
|21.50
|Papa Molly
|120
|5
|3
|5-2
|6-1
|7-hd
|6-no
|T. Thornton
|13.20
|Cyber Gun
|123
|9
|6
|6-hd
|7-1
|8-3
|7-2¾
|O. Martinez
|7.00
|Brewster
|123
|6
|2
|1-2
|2-½
|6-2
|8-6¾
|J. Vargas
|2.90
|Kitkat Kitten
|123
|3
|9
|8-1
|9
|9
|9
|J. Guerrero
|36.60
|2 (2)
|Uncle Frank
|16.80
|6.40
|4.00
|1 (1)
|High Priority
|3.20
|2.80
|9 (8)
|Hip Four O Four
|9.40
$0.5 Pick 5 (5/8-3-10-6-2) 5 Correct Paid $1,871.15. $0.5 Pick 4 (3-10-6-2) 4 Correct Paid $454.80. $0.5 Pick 3 (10-6-2) 3 Correct Paid $187.75. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (10-6-6) 3 Correct Paid $13.50. $1 Consolation Double (6-6) paid $4.60; $0.5 Trifecta (2-1-9) paid $106.05; $1 Daily Double (6-2) paid $71.70; $1 Exacta (2-1) paid $23.40; $0.1 Superfecta (2-1-9-4) paid $246.49; Attendance unavailable. $1,711,024. Handle $9,317. Total Handle $1,720,341.
