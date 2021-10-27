8th-$17,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 4:21. Good. dueled, prevailed

Fractional/Final Time: 24.330, 49.230, 1:16.750, 00.000, 00.000, 1:23.790.

Trainer: Tim Dixon

Winner: B G, 3, by Exaggerator-Rapid Decision

Scratched: Dewey's Little Joe.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Perfect Mistake1206109-hd7-½2-11-noE. Nieves10.10
Justa Swinging117378-15-½1-hd2-4D. Saenz5.40
Mr. Paycheck11748108-1½5-23-4¾T. Thornton1.40
Getcha120953-½2-hd4-hd4-½R. Eikleberry3.30
Brook Is Golden120222-23-½6-15-2¼R. Singh18.50
Bayou Beaux120795-hd4-½7-26-¾J. Vargas28.40
C H My Last Dollar1231041-½1-13-hd7-nkJ. Dominguez22.90
Sweet Rachel120866-hd9-48-38-3¾A. Castillo10.70
Twilite Liason123534-1109-½9-4¾K. Smith43.30
Tyler's Admiral120117-hd6-hd1010J. Guerrero9.80
6 (6)Perfect Mistake22.209.804.40
3 (3)Justa Swinging7.003.40
4 (4)Mr. Paycheck2.60

$0.5 Pick 3 (1-3-6) 3 Correct Paid $694.20. $1 Daily Double (3-6) paid $119.80; $1 Exacta (6-3) paid $84.20; $0.1 Superfecta (6-3-4-9) paid $150.74; $0.5 Trifecta (6-3-4) paid $192.20;

