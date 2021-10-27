8th-$17,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 4:21. Good. dueled, prevailed
Fractional/Final Time: 24.330, 49.230, 1:16.750, 00.000, 00.000, 1:23.790.
Trainer: Tim Dixon
Winner: B G, 3, by Exaggerator-Rapid Decision
Scratched: Dewey's Little Joe.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Perfect Mistake
|120
|6
|10
|9-hd
|7-½
|2-1
|1-no
|E. Nieves
|22.20
|9.80
|4.40
|10.10
|Justa Swinging
|117
|3
|7
|8-1
|5-½
|1-hd
|2-4
|D. Saenz
|7.00
|3.40
|5.40
|Mr. Paycheck
|117
|4
|8
|10
|8-1½
|5-2
|3-4¾
|T. Thornton
|2.60
|1.40
|Getcha
|120
|9
|5
|3-½
|2-hd
|4-hd
|4-½
|R. Eikleberry
|3.30
|Brook Is Golden
|120
|2
|2
|2-2
|3-½
|6-1
|5-2¼
|R. Singh
|18.50
|Bayou Beaux
|120
|7
|9
|5-hd
|4-½
|7-2
|6-¾
|J. Vargas
|28.40
|C H My Last Dollar
|123
|10
|4
|1-½
|1-1
|3-hd
|7-nk
|J. Dominguez
|22.90
|Sweet Rachel
|120
|8
|6
|6-hd
|9-4
|8-3
|8-3¾
|A. Castillo
|10.70
|Twilite Liason
|123
|5
|3
|4-1
|10
|9-½
|9-4¾
|K. Smith
|43.30
|Tyler's Admiral
|120
|1
|1
|7-hd
|6-hd
|10
|10
|J. Guerrero
|9.80
$0.5 Pick 3 (1-3-6) 3 Correct Paid $694.20. $1 Daily Double (3-6) paid $119.80; $1 Exacta (6-3) paid $84.20; $0.1 Superfecta (6-3-4-9) paid $150.74; $0.5 Trifecta (6-3-4) paid $192.20;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.