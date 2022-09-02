MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 2, 2022--
Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a Trusted Payments and Business Technology™ company, announced today that Barry C. McCarthy, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Scott C. Bomar, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at CL King’s 20 th Annual Best Ideas Conference on Monday, September 12 at 3:30 pm ET.
Interested parties can register for a live webcast of the event on CL King’s website at https://www.clking.com/events/calendar-of-upcoming-events/.
Also, on May 18, 2022, Deluxe issued a press release describing an inducement grant made on May 13, 2022, for the appointment of Yogaraj Jayaprakasam as Chief Technology and Digital Officer. The press release referenced restricted stock units awarded to Mr. Jayaprakasam, but inadvertently omitted to note that Deluxe also granted Mr. Jayaprakasam 16,653 performance share units (PSUs), half of which will vest based on achievement of a target total shareholder return, and half of which will vest based on achievement of a target total revenue. The performance period for the PSUs runs from January 1, 2022, to December 31, 2023, and any payout, which can range from 0% up to 200%, would occur in early calendar 2024.
Deluxe, a Trusted Payments and Business Technology™ company, champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay, get paid, and grow. For more than 100 years, Deluxe customers have relied on our solutions and platforms at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful scale supports millions of small businesses, thousands of vital financial institutions and hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands, while processing approximately $3 trillion in annual payment volume. Our reach, scale and distribution channels position Deluxe to be our customers’ most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com.
