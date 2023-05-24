MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 24, 2023--
Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a Trusted Payments and Data company, announced today that Barry McCarthy, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Chip Zint, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at TD Cowen’s 51 st Annual TMT Conference on Wednesday, May 31 at 11:25 am ET.
Interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the event from the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.investors.deluxe.com. A replay of the webcast will be available after the event.
About Deluxe Corporation
Deluxe, a Trusted Payments and Data company, champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay, get paid, and grow. For more than 100 years, Deluxe customers have relied on our solutions and platforms at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful scale supports millions of small businesses, thousands of vital financial institutions and hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands, while processing approximately $3 trillion in annual payment volume. Our reach, scale and distribution channels position Deluxe to be our customers’ most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230524005154/en/
CONTACT: Tom Morabito, VP, Investor Relations
470-607-5567
Keith Negrin, VP, Communications
612-669-1459
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MINNESOTA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY MOBILE/WIRELESS FINANCE APPS/APPLICATIONS SMALL BUSINESS BANKING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES PAYMENTS DIGITAL CASH MANAGEMENT/DIGITAL ASSETS SOFTWARE INTERNET FINTECH DATA MANAGEMENT SECURITY
SOURCE: Deluxe Corporation
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 05/24/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 05/24/2023 07:59 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230524005154/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.