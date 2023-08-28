SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 28, 2023--
Delve Bio, a pioneer in metagenomic next-generation sequencing (mNGS) for infectious diseases, today announced the appointment of Jim Stuart as chief commercial officer and Jay Wohlgemuth, M.D., to the board of directors.
“We’re delighted to welcome Jim to our growing team,” said Brad Murray, co-founder and CEO of Delve Bio. “His track record of driving commercial success in molecular diagnostics gives us full confidence in his ability to increase physician and patient access to our mNGS test.”
Mr. Stuart joins Delve from Invitae, where he held positions of increasing responsibility, starting as the first employee on the commercial team and culminating as senior vice president, commercial. During his time with the company, he developed and executed its go-to-market strategy – building a commercial team of more than 500 individuals and growing the company’s revenues from zero to $491 million in 2021. Prior to Invitae, he served as sales director at Caris Life Sciences and director of diagnostic sales at Ambry Genetics.
“I’m thrilled to join the Delve team at such an exciting time for the company, and I look forward to working with this exceptional group of people to deliver on the promise of mNGS-based testing for infectious disease,” said Mr. Stuart.
Genomics and molecular diagnostics industry veteran, Dr. Jay Wohlgemuth, also joins Delve’s board of directors. Dr. Wohlgemuth is currently the Managing Partner at Trusted Health Advisors. Most recently, he served as chief medical officer and senior vice president of research and development, medical and population health at Quest Diagnostics, where he led all assay development initiatives, oversaw medical affairs, quality and Quest’s health plan. Previously, he held the position of director of clinical diagnostics, immunology, tissue growth and repair at Genentech. He also co-founded and served as chief medical officer of transplant genomics company, XDx (now CareDx) – for which he was named a Technology Pioneer in 2005 by the World Economic Forum. Dr. Wohlgemuth is a trustee of the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation, and prior chair of the board for the Personalized Medicine Coalition.
Delve Bio emerged from stealth with $35 million in Series A financing in June. The company’s mNGS diagnostic platform analyzes all nucleic acids in a patient sample using next-generation sequencing to detect bacteria, fungi, parasites and viruses simultaneously in a hypothesis-free manner. Delve’s platform was developed by leading infectious disease experts at the University of California San Francisco, and its clinically validated mNGS test for cerebrospinal fluid is widely used by clinicians to solve complex cases of meningitis and encephalitis.
For more information, visit www.delve.bio.
About Delve Bio
Delve Bio is a metagenomic next-generation sequencing (mNGS) company that empowers laboratories and clinicians with the insights they need to confidently diagnose routine and rare infectious diseases, thereby minimizing the impact of harmful pathogens on humanity. By leveraging its unbiased, pathogen-agnostic mNGS platform, Delve Bio is able to identify a wide range of pathogens with a single test. Founded by world leaders in genomics and infectious disease Drs. Charles Chiu, Joe DeRisi, Michael Wilson, Pardis Sabeti, and Matthew Meyerson., the company is backed by top institutional investors including Perceptive Xontogeny Venture Fund II, Section 32 and Google Ventures, along with leading individual investors. For more information, visit www.delve.bio.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230828468741/en/
CONTACT: Media Contact
Mohana Ray
Associate Director, HDMZ
Email:mohana.ray@hdmz.com
Phone: 312 506 5210Corporate Contact
Amy Wong
Senior Director of Marketing and Business Development, Delve Bio
Email:media@delve.bio
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SCIENCE OTHER SCIENCE RESEARCH GENERAL HEALTH HEALTH INFECTIOUS DISEASES GENETICS CLINICAL TRIALS
SOURCE: Delve Bio
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 08/28/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 08/28/2023 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230828468741/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.