AP Denmark decides not to resume use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine following reports of rare blood clots Apr 14, 2021 Apr 14, 2021 Updated 28 min ago COPENHAGEN (AP) — Denmark decides not to resume use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine following reports of rare blood clots.