The "Dental Services Market Research Report by Services Type, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Dental Services Market size was estimated at USD 302.71 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 323.97 billion in 2021, at a CAGR 7.38% to reach USD 498.50 billion by 2027.
In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate.
- Abano Healthcare Group Limited
- Apollo White Dental
- Axiss Dental
- Birner Dental Management Services, Inc.
- Coast Dental
- DENTAL SERVICES GROUP
- Gentle Dental of New England
- Laboratorio Lucas Nicolas, S.L.
- Pacific Dental Services
- Q & M Dental Group
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Growing Aging Population and Rising Need For Extensive Oral Care
5.1.1.2. Emerging Trend of Early Dental Treatment and Demand Broadening Health Insurance
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. High Cost of Dental Procedures
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Rising Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry & Laser Dentistry and Growing Dental Tourism
5.1.3.2. Technological advancements in dental services such as tooth whitening and implants
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Limited Reimbursement for Cosmetic Dental Procedures
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
6. Dental Services Market, by Services Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Cosmetic Dentistry
6.3. Dental Implants
6.4. Dentures
6.5. Laser Dentistry
6.6. Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
6.7. Orthodontics
6.8. Periodontics
6.9. Root Canal or Endodontics
6.10. Smile Makeover
7. Dental Services Market, by End User
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Dental Clinics
7.3. Hospitals
8. Americas Dental Services Market
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Argentina
8.3. Brazil
8.4. Canada
8.5. Mexico
8.6. United States
9. Asia-Pacific Dental Services Market
10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Dental Services Market
11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
11.2. Market Ranking Analysis
11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
11.4. Competitive Scenario
11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
11.4.4. Investment & Funding
11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
12. Company Usability Profiles
