DentalMonitoring has launched a breakthrough service for dental professionals and industry partners: the DMIntelligent Platform is now the only digital workflow which can interface and integrate with all dental digital solutions available on the market today.
This industry-first accomplishment reinforces DentalMonitoring’s vision of making dentistry smarter, helping improve clinical outcomes and patient experience and enabling practice growth and efficiency.
Since 2014, DentalMonitoring has revolutionized the management of clinical care and practice workflows through its AI-powered solutions, championing the utilization of data to improve the quality of care. Our unique patented platform will greatly increase the freedom to operate and choice of partners for all dental professionals, and allow digital solution providers the ability to leverage DentalMonitoring’s unique AI technology.
The DM Intelligent Platform includes the following solutions:
- DataHub, a data analytics tool enabling continuous and immediate feedback and information to doctors, practices and partners related to clinical efficacy and operational efficiency
- Export of manufacture-ready STL files from monitoring scans without the need for an in-practice appointment*
- API/SDK Interfaces enabling integration of the DM Intelligent Platform with any digital partners, including patient management systems, CRM systems, digital treatment planning systems for aligners, braces and any other dental appliances, as well as devices such as connected electric toothbrushes.
“We’re excited that our unique technology trusted by thousands of doctors and more than 1.5 million patients worldwide will now be available to enhance product capabilities, workflows and solutions throughout the dental world,” says DentalMonitoring CEO Philippe Salah. “We believe that our only truly open digital platform in dentistry today positions us well to continue to positively impact the sustainability of dental care and improve the lives of millions of patients”. We invite all our doctors and partners to leverage our technology to its full potential and help us in our vision to make dentistry smarter.”
About DentalMonitoring - www.dental-monitoring.com
DentalMonitoring was started with a simple idea: oral care should be connected and continuous — even outside the practice. The company has created the world’s first virtual practice platform in dentistry, protected by over 200 patents, to address rapidly evolving patient expectations. Thanks to the largest database of dental images in the industry, DentalMonitoring has developed the most advanced and comprehensive doctor-driven AI solutions to help dental professionals provide superior care and a better patient experience. From patient lead engagement and conversion, providing treatment options through AI-generated reporting and advanced smile simulations, to remote monitoring of all types of treatments, DentalMonitoring’s unique platforms give dental professionals complete control over streamlined assessments and communication. DentalMonitoring has over 500 employees across 18 countries and 9 offices including Paris, Austin, London, Sydney and Hong Kong.
*Products availability, claims and regulatory status may differ across countries depending on local regulations. Contact your local representative for further information.
