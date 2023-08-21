FILE - The son, left, and daughter, back right, of Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into federal court for the afternoon session of the trial, July 13, 2022, in Denver. Rudolph, a wealthy dentist convicted of killing his wife during an African safari so he could be with his girlfriend, is expected to be sentenced to life in prison Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, for a murder prosecutors say capped off a lifetime “spent seeking domination and control over others through wealth and power.” The couple's two adult children, Julian and AnaBianca Rudolph, have so far opted not to to speak publicly about the death.