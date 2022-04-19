Denver, Colorado Expands Reach of Everbridge Platform to Enhance Citizen Safety Amid Increased Risk of Wildfires

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 19, 2022--
Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning software solutions, today announced that the City and County of Denver, Colorado expanded its use of the company’s population alerting platform to communicate with residents in times of emergency. Denver added Everbridge’s Resident Connection feature to its Mass Notification system to maximize the reach of critical citizen alerts, allowing public safety officials to notify a higher percentage of their over 700,000 residents in the event of public health risks and disasters such as wildfires, flash floods, blizzards, and tornadoes. Denver officials can deliver timely alerts via SMS, landline, and mobile app.
Experts recently released an outlook identifying projected “above-average wildfire activity” in the Denver area over the coming months.
“As we experienced during the recent Marshall Fire in Boulder County, a critical part of any emergency response is the ability to share accurate information in a timely manner,” said Andrew Dameron, Director of Denver 911. “Our partnership with Everbridge allows us to communicate effectively with as many residents as possible during difficult times, and we remain committed to leveraging the latest and most robust technology to reach the highest percentage of our citizen population in the event of an emergency.”
Resident Connection provides Everbridge customers access to the most precise and complete name, address, and phone data available in the United States, aggregated from more than 300 verified sources and geo-coded to home, street, or zip code. The database contains over 225 million resident and 28 million business contacts, allowing local, county, and state government leaders to quickly and accurately reach the largest number of people in an emergency, including the most vulnerable and often underserved populations, such as residents with special needs; dependence on supplemental oxygen or medications; cognitive, visual, or hearing impairment; and lack of internet access.
“First responders work around the clock to protect citizens from critical events like wildfires, tornadoes, and flooding,” said Mike Mostow, Vice President, Public Safety at Everbridge. “Denver stands ahead of the curve when it comes to ensuring that more of the public receives potentially life-saving information, while at the same time improving message timeliness and accuracy when a crisis demands their full attention.”
Everbridge serves more than 150 customers across the state of Colorado including hospitals and corporations; as well as local and county governments such as Colorado State Patrol, Boulder and Lake Counties, and Denver Housing Authority; higher education including the University of Denver; and major airports such as Denver International, the third busiest airport in the world.
With Denver’s expanded deployment of Everbridge, 17 of the 20 largest U.S. cities use Everbridge’s public safety platform to keep their populations safe and informed. The growing list also includes New York City, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Houston, Phoenix, San Francisco, Tampa, Charlotte, Indianapolis, and Washington, DC, as well as the entire states of New York, Florida, Oregon, Connecticut, Vermont, and West Virginia.
Globally, more local, state, and national governments deploy the Everbridge population alerting solutions than any other provider, offering the ability to reach over two billion residents and visitors in more than 200 countries and territories.
