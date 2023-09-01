DENVER — All flights out of Denver International Airport, as well as trains and security screenings, stopped for about 30 minutes because of “security issues,” according to a tweet by the airport.
The ground stop was reported at 1:44 p.m. Friday, and operations were reported to have resumed “as normal” at 2:12 p.m.
According to an email from an airport spokesperson who did not provide their name, a passenger passed through the A bridge security checkpoint with a prohibited item at about 1:37 p.m. TSA, DPD and airport security were able to find the passenger and the prohibited items.
The email did not specify what the prohibited item or items were.
More than 200 flights were delayed, according to the flight tracking site FlightAware. Six flights were canceled.
