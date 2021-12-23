NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 23, 2021--
Alliant has added longtime employee benefits consultant James Fraser to its Employee Benefits team in Denver. As Senior Vice President, Fraser will provide strategic employee benefits solutions for a diverse base of regional and national clients.
“James’s vast expertise in the employee benefits sector make him a strong asset for our Employee Benefits Group and our clients across the nation,” said Kevin Overbey, President, Alliant Employee Benefits. “His ability to analyze an organization’s benefits strategy and respond with high-value solutions will provide a powerful competitive advantage for our clients and their employees.”
Fraser has two decades of experience designing and deploying innovative employee benefits programs for clients across a range of industries and sizes. With a diverse background spanning finance, media, and insurance, Fraser delivers efficient solutions that improve cross-organizational collaboration, enhance company morale, optimize performance, and strengthen the bottom line. Fraser also has experience leading consulting projects for a national health insurance company and multiple Fortune 500 and 100 companies.
Prior to joining Alliant, Fraser was Senior Vice President with a global insurance brokerage and employee benefits consulting firm where he was a national innovation team leader and subject matter expert for a national health practice focusing on alternative health plans and emerging, technology-based health solutions.
Fraser can be reached at (720) 590-4526 or at James.Fraser@Alliant.com.
About Alliant Insurance Services
Alliant Insurance Services is one of the nation’s leading distributors of diversified insurance products and services. We operate through a network of specialized national platforms and local offices to offer our clients a comprehensive portfolio of solutions built on innovative thinking and personal service. The business of managing risk is getting more complex, and Alliant is meeting this complexity head-on, not with more layers of management, but with more creativity and agility. Alliant is changing the way our clients approach risk management and benefits, so they can capitalize on new opportunities to grow and protect their organizations. Visit us at alliant.com.
