SIMI VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023--
To kick off Veganuary, leading vegan, natural, proven clean beauty skincare brand DERMA E is excited to announce the launch of two exciting new vegan skincare products designed to renew the skin for the new year. Vegan skincare products have been shown to be extremely beneficial for the skin as they often include ingredients that are high in vitamins that contain antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties and DERMA E is proud to be a leader in the category.
The dermatologist recommended Vitamin C 10% Multi-Acid Liquid Peel is a new addition to the brand’s fan favorite Vitamin C product line, and is uniquely formulated with Lactic, Glycolic, Mandelic and Kojic Acids to gently yet effectively polish skin. Hyaluronic Acid and Aloe combine with Niacinamide and Bromelain Fruit Enzymes to nourish and brighten for a glowing complexion. This latest addition to the brand’s fan favorite Vitamin C Collection will retail for $24.95.
DERMA E’s Vitamin C Collection has been clinically proven to brighten and boost skin's radiance and is formulated with moisturizing Hyaluronic Acid, skin-balancing probiotics, antioxidant-rich vitamins and botanicals to even skin tone, and build skin's natural defenses while minimizing the look of fine lines and wrinkles, and supporting collagen health. The collection is especially potent because it uses Stay-C® 50 to achieve maximum results—unlike many other products, the Vitamin C in DERMA E’s products is stable and won’t change before it is absorbed into your skin.
“Vitamin C continues to be a trending anti-aging and brightening ingredient in skin care. We’re excited to introduce a new product to our top selling Vitamin C line with the launch of our proven clean Vitamin C Liquid Peel. This new peel offers our customers a peel format and texture that is gentle, easy-to-use, and effective, with smoothing acids that will glide easily onto skin for maximum product penetration, to encourage new skin cell turnover and reveal an instant skin radiance,” said Barbara Roll, Chief Marketing Officer at Topix Skin Health.
Formulated with 0.5% encapsulated Retinol technology, the new dermatologist recommended Retinol Concentrated Serum provides a slow release for maximum results. Added Bakuchiol, Astaxanthin®, Pomegranate and Red Tea Extracts help to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles as the serum renews and protects skin for a youthful-looking complexion. This latest addition to the brand’s Anti-Wrinkle Collection is a naturally-colored orange-red serum that blends in colorless on the skin and retails for $19.95.
DERMA E’s Anti-Wrinkle Collection is clinically proven to diminish the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, pores and other skin irregularities and is ideal for all skin types. All of DERMA E’s anti-wrinkle products harness the power of Vitamin A. Its effect on the complexion is so potent that it is also known as the “skin vitamin”—it can smooth the look of lines and improve the tone and texture of the skin’s surface. And while the Vitamin A in the Anti-Wrinkle collection encourages fresh-looking skin, it is also supported by antioxidants such as green tea and Vitamin E to help protect the surface layer of the skin from free radical damage. This combination of ingredients refreshes the complexion—leaving you looking renewed and revived.
“While Retinol has been proven to visibly reduce fine lines and wrinkles, it can be an intimidating product for first time users who don't know how their skin may react. When starting out with our new Retinol Concentrated Serum, we recommendstarting slow, at about 1-2 times a week, and then slowly increasing usage as time progresses. And always follow up with a moisturizer to increase hydration and avoid irritation,” said Melinda Salvoza, Sr. Director of New Product Development at DERMA E.
Both the Vitamin C 10% Multi-Acid Liquid Peel &Retinol Concentrated Serum will launch on DERMAE.com
About DERMA E
DERMA E is a leading natural, eco-ethical skincare brand with a global presence. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Simi Valley, California, DERMA E’s mission is to deliver high quality, affordable and natural skincare products to consumers. DERMA E’s products are 100% vegan and cruelty-free and do not contain parabens, sodium lauryl sulfates, petrolatum, mineral oil, artificial colors, gluten, soy or GMOs. For more information on DERMA E, please visit: https://www.dermae.com
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005009/en/
PR Contact: AMP3 PR, Ashley Lutzker, (212)-677-2929, ashley@amp3pr.com
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: VITAMINS/SUPPLEMENTS HEALTH COSMETICS RETAIL SPECIALTY
SOURCE: DERMA E
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 01/24/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 01/24/2023 08:01 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005009/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.