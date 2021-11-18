LA JOLLA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2021--
DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) (“DermTech”), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, announced today its session presentation, focused on non-invasive precision dermatology approaches, at the fifth annual Dermatology Drug Development Summit for Inflammatory Skin Diseases. Held in Boston this year, the Dermatology Drug Development Summit is a prestigious forum committed to overcoming significant R&D hurdles and sharing best practices for advancing efficacious next generation therapies for chronic inflammatory skin conditions.
Presented by Michael D. Howell, PhD, chief scientific officer of DermTech, the session was titled “Non-Invasively Driven Precision Approaches to Personalized Dermatology.” Howell’s presentation evaluated non-invasive skin assessment for personalized dermatology solutions, examined multi-omic analyses in non-invasively collected skin samples, and explored translational medicine applications in biomarker identification and clinical research.
“The Dermatology Drug Development Summit gathers industry leaders and dermatology experts from across the globe to help overcome research and development hurdles for chronic inflammatory skin conditions,” said Howell. “We are honored to be a part of the forum to help drive innovation in precision dermatology.”
DermTech is bringing precision to the practice of dermatology through non-invasive assessment of the skin. The DermTech Smart Sticker™ can be used for biomarker analysis of RNA, DNA, protein, and microbiome. Using the Smart Sticker, cellular material can be collected from the surface of the skin, providing the opportunity to non-invasively identify biomarkers of disease and subgroups of disease, stratify patients based on genomic and proteomic profiles, enrich for responders in a population, and predict and track responses to therapeutic intervention.
About DermTech:
DermTech is a leading genomics company in dermatology and is creating a new category of medicine, precision dermatology, enabled by our non-invasive skin genomics platform. DermTech’s mission is to transform dermatology with our non-invasive skin genomics platform, to democratize access to high quality dermatology care, and to improve the lives of millions. DermTech provides genomic analysis of skin samples collected non-invasively using an adhesive patch rather than a scalpel. DermTech markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers and is developing products that assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. For additional information on DermTech, please visit DermTech’s investor relations site at: www.dermtech.com.
