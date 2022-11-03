LA JOLLA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022--
DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) (“DermTech” or the “Company”), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, today reported its third-quarter 2022 financial results.
“We achieved meaningful year-over-year billable sample volume growth, but sequential growth was flat due to headwinds caused by limited commercial payer coverage,” said John Dobak, M.D., CEO, DermTech. “Despite these challenges, we have more positive activity with payers now than we’ve ever had and are confident we’re on the path to meaningfully growing covered lives in the U.S. We remain closely engaged with commercial payers and believe that we’ll potentially add 30 to 40 million covered lives by the end of the first quarter of 2023. We’ve recently executed an agreement with a large regional payer and have received an excellent policy from a prominent laboratory benefits manager. We’ve also completed price negotiations with a national government payer that runs the largest integrated health care system in the U.S. We’ve spent productive time with national payer medical directors and have several scheduled comprehensive reviews with medical policy teams in the upcoming months, which we see as additional, important potential business catalysts.”
Dr. Dobak continued, “We believe the value proposition of our DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT) continues to be embraced by our customers, but growth in utilization with certain customers is tempered because of typical payor tactics to impede our adoption momentum. Due to these factors, we expect to finish 2022 below our previous guidance range. It’s difficult to provide a revised forecast due to commercial payer collection challenges which affect estimating ASP and the potential for additional changes in estimates for anticipated cash collections, but we do expect to achieve at least $13 million in assay revenue for the full-year 2022.”
Dr. Dobak concluded, “I also want to emphasize that we’ve further strengthened our operating discipline and are adjusting expenses to be in-line with our tempered near-term revenue trajectory. With these modifications to our operating plan and our ability to access capital, we can extend our cash runway multiple quarters beyond the first quarter of 2024.”
Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results
- Billable sample volume grew 54 percent from the third quarter of 2021 to approximately 18,080.
- Assay revenue was $3.4 million, up 16 percent from the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to higher billable sample volume.
- Total revenue was $3.6 million, an 18 percent increase from the third quarter of 2021, driven by higher assay revenue.
- Cost of assay revenue was $3.6 million, a 27 percent increase from the third quarter of 2021, yielding an assay gross margin of (6%), compared to 3% for the third quarter of 2021.
- Sales and marketing expenses were $14.6 million, a 49 percent increase from the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to higher employee-related costs from increased headcount and marketing expenditures.
- Research and development expenses were $5.7 million, a 29 percent increase from the third quarter of 2021, largely due to higher employee-related and lab costs.
- General and administrative expenses were $8.8 million, a 42 percent increase from the third quarter of 2021. The increase was driven by higher employee-related and infrastructure costs.
- Net loss was $28.8 million, or ($0.96) per share, which included $4.9 million of non-cash stock-based compensation expense, as compared to $20.1 million, or ($0.68) per share, for the third quarter of 2021, which included $3.7 million of non-cash stock-based compensation expense.
- Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term marketable securities were $152.8 million as of September 30, 2022.
Other Business Highlights
- In October 2022, the Company presented on leveraging skin gene and protein expression profiles in clinical research at the Biomarkers & Precision Medicine USA Congress, held from October 3-4 in San Diego. By non-invasively capturing genomic and proteomic material in the epidermis, DermTech’s Smart Sticker TM leverages skin gene and protein expression profiles in a clinical research setting to identify biomarkers that may be useful in stratifying a disease and determining patient response to a selected target therapeutic.
- In September 2022, DermTech presented on the value of decentralization in clinical trials at Outsourcing in Clinical Trials Southern California, held from September 28-29 in San Diego. The meeting emphasized how the traditional approach to clinical trials can be inconvenient and inaccessible for patients. By leveraging DermTech’s innovative Smart Sticker™, DermTech Stratum enables remote and non-invasive skin sample collection. Decentralizing clinical trials may ultimately lead to greater patient satisfaction, a more diverse patient population, better patient retention and cost savings.
Conference Call Information
Forward-Looking Statements
DERMTECH, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues:
Assay revenue
$
3,433
$
2,954
$
11,098
$
8,054
Contract revenue
140
76
426
619
Total revenues
3,573
3,030
11,524
8,673
Cost of revenues:
Cost of assay revenue
3,644
2,875
10,410
7,450
Cost of contract revenue
50
23
111
74
Total cost of revenues
3,694
2,898
10,521
7,524
Gross (loss) profit
(121
)
132
1,003
1,149
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
14,632
9,826
45,076
24,245
Research and development
5,702
4,426
18,955
10,271
General and administrative
8,806
6,199
26,258
17,672
Total operating expenses
29,140
20,451
90,289
52,188
Loss from operations
(29,261
)
(20,319
)
(89,286
)
(51,039
)
Other income/(expense):
Interest income, net
485
38
700
107
Change in fair value of warrant liability
4
169
126
(1,350
)
Total other income/(expense)
489
207
826
(1,243
)
Net loss
$
(28,772
)
$
(20,112
)
$
(88,460
)
$
(52,282
)
Weighted average shares outstanding used in
30,096,261
29,639,802
29,969,435
28,599,375
Net loss per share of common stock outstanding, basic
$
(0.96
)
$
(0.68
)
$
(2.95
)
$
(1.83
)
DERMTECH, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
95,492
$
176,882
Short-term marketable securities
53,636
48,449
Accounts receivable
6,101
3,847
Inventory
1,391
480
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
4,212
3,166
Total current assets
160,832
232,824
Property and equipment, net
4,943
4,549
Operating lease right-of-use assets
24,644
7,744
Restricted cash
3,477
3,025
Other assets
167
167
Total assets
$
194,063
$
248,309
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
2,997
$
2,880
Accrued compensation
8,321
5,120
Accrued liabilities
3,539
1,227
Short-term deferred revenue
417
1,380
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
1,588
1,453
Current portion of finance lease obligations
124
121
Total current liabilities
16,986
12,181
Warrant liability
20
146
Long-term finance lease obligations, less current portion
77
136
Operating lease liabilities, long-term
21,992
6,148
Total liabilities
39,075
18,611
Stockholders’ equity:
Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized as of
3
3
Additional paid-in capital
450,904
436,183
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,095
)
(124
)
Accumulated deficit
(294,824
)
(206,364
)
Total stockholders’ equity
154,988
229,698
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
194,063
$
248,309
