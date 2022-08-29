DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022--
Global Desalination Technologies Market to Reach $22.5 Billion by 2026
Desalination technology has evolved over the years, and the process of desalination is increasingly cost-effective and has emerged as a viable alternative means of sourcing fresh water in order to satisfy its burgeoning demand from different consumption sectors such as domestic, industrial and even to a lesser extent agriculture. Currently, developed economies and countries with acute water shortages are dominant users of desalination, given the high cost and energy-intensiveness of these technologies.
The coming years will however witness massive mass-proliferation of desalination technologies as all countries begin to seek a guaranteed supply of safe water for its citizens. The common global crisis will force international cooperation in the global community, and will encourage free cross-border technology transfers. In addition, technology breakthroughs in nanotechnology will aid in reducing the cost of desalination by over 50% making the technology easily accessible by developing countries.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Desalination Technologies estimated at US$15.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2026
The Desalination Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 12.71% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.9% through the analysis period.
Commercial interest in water desalination is supported by growing awareness over the value of water; increasing international, national and regional level focus on making well informed water management decisions regarding conservation, use, allocation; and growing interest in developing technologies which provide fresh water to humans in growing number of regions where fresh water availability is dwindling. Seawater and ocean desalination is increasingly becoming critical for continued economic development of countries/regions short of water.
The promise of generating unlimited freshwater from the salty oceans and seas is spurring investments in the development of desalination plants. Key factors driving demand for both seawater desalination include growing occurrences of drought throughout the world as a result of climate change, the pressing need to reduce the stress on groundwater and surface water supplies, and relative cost-effectiveness of the technique as compared to importing water and building expensive storage infrastructures to store water.
- Technology Improvements Focus on Sustainability and Energy Efficiency
- Continuous Improvements in Graphene-Based Membranes
- Solvent Extraction Method: An Alternative Desalination Technology
- Wave Powered Desalination Systems
- Digital twin (DT) modelling Gains Spotlight Amid the Pandemic
- Capacitive Deionization Technology for Desalination of Saltwater
- Carbon Nanotubes Facilitate Efficient Desalination
- Forward Osmosis Finds Increasing Interest
- Researchers Develop Technology for Making RO Membranes with Controlled Thickness
- Innovations in Brackish Water Desalination: Focus on Reducing Brine Production and Increasing Freshwater Recovery
- Researchers Develop Economical Saltwater Desalination Process
- Machine Learning Unleashes Promise in Energy Optimization in Desalination Processes
- Environmental Concerns Drive Interest in Renewable Energy Based Desalination
- Solar Desalination to Gain from Increasing Investments in Solar Energy
- Solar-Thermal Desalination: Harnessing Solar Energy for Desalination
- Developments in Renewable Energy Storage to Drive Wind Energy Based Desalination
- Nuclear Desalination on Rise Despite Concerns over Safety of Nuclear Power
- Continuous Technology Evolution to Drive Down Prices of Desalination Technologies
- Co-Generation Strategies to Reduce Desalination Costs
- Nanotechnology Enabled Innovations to Support Market Growth
- Hybrid Desalination Plants: An Explored Area
- Growing Interest in Hydroponic Agriculture to Drive Adoption of Desalination
- Key Issues Facing Desalination Technologies Market
