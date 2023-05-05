FILE - Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis arrives at the Foreign Office to visit Britain's Foreign Secretary in London, April 28, 2023. On Friday, May 5, 2023, more than four years later, DeSantis is set to conclude a legislative session that establishes him as perhaps the most accomplished conservative governor in the nation's bitter culture wars just as he prepares to enter the 2024 presidential contest as a top rival to former President Donald Trump.