Ron DeSantis will appear with billionaire Elon Musk during an online Twitter event Wednesday to discuss “important information about future plans,” officials with the Florida governor’s political team confirmed, the same day the Florida governor is expected to formally declare that he’s running for president.
The appearance, set for 6 p.m., will occur on Twitter Spaces, a platform for live audio conversations, an official said.
NBC News first reported DeSantis’ appearance with Musk, the industrialist and tech magnate who owns Twitter.
Musk, whose popularity with conservatives has soared since taking over the online platform, has signaled an openness to DeSantis’ candidacy in the past. It is unknown, however, if he will endorse the governor’s candidacy during Wednesday’s event.
His support would offer a significant boost for the governor, who would be running against former President Donald Trump in a GOP primary should he declare his candidacy.
DeSantis is holding a donor and supporter retreat starting Wednesday in Miami, with a more traditional campaign roll-out expected sometime next week.
By Tuesday evening, DeSantis was teasing a major announcement. His wife, Casey DeSantis, tweeted a video of the governor, his back to the camera, walking on stage against the backdrop of a giant American flag.
“America is worth the fight ... Every. Single. Time,” she tweeted.
The video asked viewers to text the word “launch” to a listed number. They then receive a text message in response thanking them for subscribing to “Ron DeSantis for president.”
“Pre-launch status: PENDING,” the text said.
©2023 Miami Herald. Visit at miamiherald.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.