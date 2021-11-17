CANTON, Mass. (AP) _ Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $13.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Canton, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 20 cents.
The retailer of big and tall apparel posted revenue of $121.5 million in the period.
Destination XL expects full-year earnings to be 72 cents to 80 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $500 million to $510 million.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DXLG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DXLG