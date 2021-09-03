DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings signed Filip Hronek to a three-year, $13.2 million Friday.
The Czech defenseman will count $4.4 million against the salary cap through the 2023-24 season.
Hronek has 16 goals and 64 assists for 80 points through his first 167 regular-season NHL games. The 23-year-old put up 26 points last season with Detroit.
A second-round draft pick in 2016, Hronek is a candidate to play for his country at the Beijing Olympics this winter after the NHL reached an agreement with international officials to send players after skipping the Pyeongchang Games.
