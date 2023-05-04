COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 4, 2023--
Honorees of Fast Company ’s 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards were announced this week, including the PFAS Annihilator ™, developed by Battelle. The technology, now a scalable, proven solution offered by Revive Environmental, is a first-to-market total solution for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), or “forever chemicals”, removal and destruction with no harmful byproducts.
The PFAS Annihilator technology earned an honorable mention in Fast Company’s 2023 World Changing Ideas “General Excellence” category which recognizes the broadest ideas that have the potential to effect true systems change or solve wicked problems. The PFAS Annihilator was also named as a finalist in the “Water” category as a project that is designed to increase access to clean water, fight drought, protect oceans, or otherwise help solve water-related issues.
“PFAS chemicals have been seeping into our water, soil and food for decades contaminating thousands of U.S. sites and the drinking water of 200 million Americans with no solution in sight, until now,” said Battelle CEO Lou Von Thaer. “Solvers at Battelle have dedicated more than ten years of research into the ‘idea’ that PFAS could be destroyed with our advanced technology. To now see our idea deployed as a commercial remediation solution for Revive Environmental is a great demonstration of how Battelle is applying science to create a safer, healthier and more secure world.”
In April 2023, the PFAS Annihilator by Revive Environmental reached a new milestone, with a deployment to Grand Rapids, Michigan to destroy PFAS chemicals in landfill leachate at a waste treatment facility managed by Heritage-Crystal Clean. In the first full-scale, commercial deployment, the PFAS Annihilator will be handling more than 100,000 gallons of concentrated waste per day. Revive expects to deploy six additional units to the field in 2023.
This year’s World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 45 winners, 216 finalists, and more than 300 honorable mentions—with health, climate, energy, and AI among the most popular categories—chosen from more than 2,200 entries across urban design, education, nature, politics, technology, corporate social responsibility, and more. The 2023 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Italy to Singapore to New Zealand, honoring sustainable designs, innovative products, bold social initiatives, and other creative projects that are changing the way we work, live, and interact with the world.
For more information about Battelle and the innovative, world-changing solutions we are creating, including the PFAS Annihilator ™, visit www.battelle.org/pfas.
About Battelle
Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries. For more information, visit www.battelle.org.
About Revive Environmental
Revive Environmental is a full-service environmental contaminant mitigation company on a mission to destroy PFAS using ready-now, advanced technology. Revive Environmental’s mission is to rid America of water contaminated by PFAS. By rapidly scaling and deploying technology, that mission can be accomplished by isolating, removing and destroying PFAS chemicals in landfill leachate, municipal wastewater, AFFF firefighting foam and groundwater. Using the exclusive, patented PFAS Annihilator™ and GAC Renew™ technologies, Revive Environmental for customers in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.revive-environmental.com.
About the World Changing Ideas Awards
World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company ’s major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.
