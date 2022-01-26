KYOTO, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2022--
Kyocera Corporation (President: Hideo Tanimoto) and TSI HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (President: Tsuyoshi Shimoji) are developing a new Customer Preference Management System to provide customer preferences in stores as a means of enhancing service and customer satisfaction.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220124005919/en/
An Innovative Customer Preference Management System for Retail Apparel Shops (Photo: Business Wire)
PhysicalStores are Less Data-Friendly than E-Commerce Sites
For OMO*, which integrates online and offline services, creating new shopping experiences based on customer preferences is essential. In e-commerce, it is already mainstream to provide customers with product recommendations based on past searches, favorited products, products in the customer’s cart, etc.; however, providing a similar service to customers in physical stores is challenging. The coronavirus pandemic has changed consumer behavior, and the value consumers gain from visiting physical stores is changing from “consumption” to “experience.”
To solve this problem, TSI HOLDINGS which provides one-to-one customer services by integrating preferences across stores and e-commerce sites, and Kyocera, which develops IoT solutions, are working together to create a new Customer Preference Management System for OMO stores.
* OMO: Online Merges with Offline
Manage Customer Preferences in Physical Stores to Enhance Shopping Experience
Preferences managed through the system will help provide recommendations and other services to customers, providing stores with an innovative new direct messaging (DM) tool.
Customer Preference Management System Developed by Kyocera
Kyocera constructed the Customer Preference Management System using sensing devices equipped with a unique state-detection algorithm to observe real-time customer behavior data at stores in the same way as e-commerce.
Customers launch an app provided by Nano Universe* when they enter the store. When a customer picks up a product, the app monitors location and product information on a hanger or beacon from a sensing device.
In-store location, product information, and preferences will be sent to the Customer Preference Management System on the cloud. Analyzing these preferences will make it possible to understand customers' interests and tastes among various products and provide future recommendations.
* Nano Universe: Apparel stores operated by TSI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Utilization of the Customer Preference Management System
Customers receive recommendations and other content via smartphone app push notifications or email. In addition, customers will also get reminders about items they did not buy even after engaging with the product in-store and encourage them to return to e-commerce sites or store locations.
TSI HOLDINGS will build a new customer experience model integrated with e-commerce customer preferences to improve user experience. Kyocera also aims to provide unique value to customers via innovative data management and IoT-based solutions.
Kyocera Corporation (TOKYO:6971, https://global.kyocera.com/ ), the parent and global headquarters of the Kyocera Group, was founded in 1959 as a producer of fine ceramics (also known as “advanced ceramics”). By combining these engineered materials with metals and integrating them with other technologies, Kyocera has become a leading supplier of industrial and automotive components, semiconductor packages, electronic devices, smart energy systems, printers, copiers, and mobile phones. During the year ended March 31, 2021, the company’s consolidated sales revenue totaled 1.5 trillion yen (approx. US$13.8 billion). Kyocera is ranked #603 on Forbes magazine’s 2021 “Global 2000” list of the world’s largest publicly traded companies, and has appeared on The Wall Street Journal’s list of “The World’s 100 Most Sustainably Managed Companies.”
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220124005919/en/
CONTACT: KYOCERA Corporation (Japan)
Corporate Communications
TEL: Head Office +81-(0)75-604-3416 / E-mail:webmaster.pressgl@kyocera.jp
KEYWORD: JAPAN ASIA PACIFIC
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY MOBILE/WIRELESS RETAIL MANUFACTURING ONLINE RETAIL DEPARTMENT STORES OTHER RETAIL SOFTWARE INTERNET SPECIALTY HARDWARE OTHER MANUFACTURING DATA MANAGEMENT FASHION
SOURCE: Kyocera Corporation
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 01/26/2022 08:03 AM/DISC: 01/26/2022 08:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220124005919/en