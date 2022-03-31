DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 31, 2022--
The "Development of the Leading Chinese IoT Module Supplier: Fibocom" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes Fibocom's competitive edges and examines its development strategies.
China's leading wireless communication module supplier Fibocom won Intel's investment in 2014 and became a notebook PC communication module supplier of HP and Lenovo in 2015. In 2018, Fibocom moved into the world's top 10 and China's top 3 ranking with outstanding shipment performance.
It then expanded its reach into the 5G and in-vehicle wireless communication module markets in 2019. As the only Chinese IoT (Internet of Things) wireless communication solution provider invested by Intel, Fibocom has an upper hand in consumer electronics.
In anticipation of rapid 5G expansion, Fibocom acquired Sierra Wireless in 2020 to tap into the in-vehicle wireless communication market.
List of Topics
- Development of the global wireless communication module market
- Development of the Chinese wireless communication module market, briefly touching on advantages and strategies of top 5 suppliers: Quectel Wireless Solutions, Sunsea Telecommunications, Fibocom, Neoway Technology, and Gosuncn Technology
- Development of Fibocom, touching on its global presence, upstream and downstream supply chains, key offerings and customers, shipment and financial performance for the period 2016-2021
Key Topics Covered:
1. Development of the Wireless Communication Module Market
1.1 Global Market Development
1.2 Chinese Market Development
2. Development of Fibocom
2.1 Fibocom Holds Third Position in the Global Wireless Communication Module Market
2.2 Key Products and Customers
2.3 Financial Performance
2.3.1 Brisk Sales Growth Due to Strong ICT Product Demand During COVID-19
2.3.2 Single-quarter Gross Profit Margin and Net Profit Margin Hit Record High
2.3.3 A Significant Increase in R&D Spending to Develop Ultra-high-speed 5G Communication Modules
3. Evaluation of the Competitiveness of Fibocom
3.1 Cooperation with Intel Helps Tap into 5G Modules for IT Equipment
3.2 Development in 5G and Mobile IoT Products Helps Deepen Cooperation with Telecom Operators
3.3 Acquisition of Sierra Wireless to Increase Presence in the V2X Market
3.3.1 Acquires Sierra Wireless' In-vehicle Module Business
3.3.2 Makes a Strategic Investment in LINKSCI, 100% Subsidiary of ECARX
3.3.3 Completes C-V2X & New Four Spans Testing with Brilliance Auto
4. Perspective
List of Companies
- Alibaba
- Amazon
- Brilliance Auto Group
- BYD
- Changan Automobile
- China Mobile
- China Telecom
- China Unicom
- Compal
- Dell
- Dongguan Huabei Electronic
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
- Fibocom
- Geely Auto
- Gemalto
- Gosuncn Technology Group
- Great Wall Motor
- Hangzhou Sunrise Tech
- Hexing Electrical
- HP
- Huizhou Boshijie Technology
- Ingenico Group
- Jiangsu Linyang Energy
- Lenovo
- Longsung Technology
- MediaTek
- Micron Technology
- Microsoft
- Mobike
- NARI Technology
- Neoway Technology
- Neusoft Electronic
- Newland Payment Technology
- Numonyx
- Ofo
- PAX Technology
- Peugeot Citroen
- Qualcomm
- Quectel Wireless Solutions
- RFMD
- Shenzhen Boshijie Technology
- Shenzhen Friendcom Tech
- Shenzhen SEG Scientific Navigations
- Shenzhen SEG Smartech
- Sierra Wireless
- SIMCom Wireless
- Sunsea Telecommunication
- Telit
- Tencent
- u-blox
- UNISOC
- VeriFone
- Volkswagen
- XGD
- ZTE Welink
For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nxd45h
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220331005482/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD: CHINA ASIA PACIFIC
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY INTERNET
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 03/31/2022 04:25 AM/DISC: 03/31/2022 04:26 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220331005482/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.