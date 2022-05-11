Devmont Caters to the Needs of Montreal Residents by Donating Nearly $1M to the MultiCaf Community Cafeteria

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 11, 2022--
Devmont, a Montreal-based real estate development company, is proud to announce a significant donation of $150,000 to the MultiCaf Community Cafeteria for the year 2021. Devmont has been a MultiCaf partner since 2011 and to date has donated nearly $1M in support of the community organization's mission in Montreal's Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood.
From left to right (holding the cheque): Assistant Director of MultiCaf André Corbeil, President of Devmont Sam Scalia, Director of MultiCaf Jean-Sébastien Patrice and Vice-President of Devmont Joseph Scalia. (Photo: Business Wire)
“We are thrilled to see that our donations and those of our partners are truly making a difference in our community,” says Sam Scalia, President of Devmont. “MultiCaf’s mission is one which we hold near and dear to our hearts, and knowing we are supporting its survival for many years truly brings us pride.”
The MultiCaf Community Cafeteria offers affordable meals and several food services to more than 3,000 civic addresses in the Côte-des-Neiges and Snowdon boroughs of Montreal. More than 7,000 low-income residents benefit from its healthy food services. MultiCaf's goal is to further reduce the need for its services in the area. Thanks to Devmont's donations, the organization was able to, among other things, expand its kitchen and upgrade its facilities in 2018, allowing it to serve more meals to those in need.
"Thanks to the significant funds granted by Devmont and its partners over the past few years, we have been able to help an extraordinary number of people by providing them with healthy food options and many other support resources," says Jean-Sébastien Patrice, Executive Director of MultiCaf. "The pandemic and its effects severely impacted our community and our organization throughout 2020. This year, without the financial support of Devmont and its partners, we would have had to close our doors and cease operations. It is quite reassuring to have the support of responsible companies that care about the well-being of our communities, as it allows us to carry out our mission."
Many of Devmont's partners also rallied behind the cause, including Ventilation Volmair Inc, Portes & Fenêtres A.D.G., Entreprises électriques Grufil Inc, Plomberie Jacques Thibault & Fils Inc, Bau-Québec Ltée, Acier d'armature Vimada Inc, Forma Formwork, Carrelage Casco Inc, Systèmes Stekar Inc, B.S.G. Inc, Barwood Pilon Hardwood Floors, Béton Hi-Tech, Ébénisterie Hi-Teck Inc, Ramp-Art, Surface Imports, Ruel & Frère Ltée, DPE Ltée Contractors, Ritcher S.E.N.C.R.L./LLP, Urgo Hotels Canada, Crochetière, Petrin, Finition de béton Camitec Inc, Samcon, Proment, Supermarchés PA, Leroux Cote Burrogano, Peintures Filmar Inc, Lexcial Law Firm, Cathy Monticciolo and Frank Cianci.
About Devmont
Founded in 1999 by brothers Sam and Joseph Scalia, Devmont is a leader in the design, development and construction of residential properties, commercial properties and mixed-use developments, renowned for their design and architectural style, as well as creating thriving neighbourhoods. For more information, visit devmont.ca.
About MultiCaf
The MultiCaf Community Cafeteria's mission is to provide food assistance to low-income residents of the Côte-des-Neiges and Snowdon boroughs of Montreal, in addition to offering various social intervention services, activities and workshops. MultiCaf has been embedded in the community for over 30 years and has a strong knowledge of the needs of the neighbourhood population and continues to build strong ties with its members. To learn more, visit multicaf.org.
