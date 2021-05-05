NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:
Devon Energy, up $1.78 to $25.23
The energy company reported a bigger-than-expected profit for the first quarter and raised its dividend payout.
T-Mobile US, up $5.65 to $134.13
The telecom reported stronger profit than analysts expected, as it continues to fold in its acquisition of Sprint.
Caesars Entertainment, up $7.45 to $102.98
The casino operator reported encouraging trends for April, helping shares rise despite a worse first-quarter loss than expected.
General Motors, up $2.24 to $57.58
The automaker's first-quarter profit surged to roughly $3 billion and topped analysts' forecasts despite a shortage of computer chips that hurt production.
Peloton, down $14.08 to $82.62
The company is recalling its Tread+ treadmills after U.S. safety officials said users, children and pets can be pulled underneath them.
HollyFrontier, down $1.54 to $34.68
The petroleum refiner reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss. It's also suspending its dividend for a year to pay for an acquisition.
Exelon, down $1.25 to $43.53
The energy company said it lost money during the first three months of the year, when analysts were expecting a profit.
Activision Blizzard, up $1.39 to $90.08
The video game maker's revenue and profit for the first quarter both topped Wall Street analysts' projections.