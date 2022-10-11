WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022--
Devoted Health, an all-in-one healthcare company delivering complete, coordinated, and customized care for Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, announced today that its HMO health plans in Ohio were awarded a 5 out of 5 Medicare Advantage (MA) performance Star Rating for 2023 in their first year of eligibility for the recognition, and its HMO plans in Arizona earned a 4 out of 5 Star Rating for their first year of eligibility. This is a remarkable accomplishment, as our Ohio contract was one of only two contracts in the nation to earn 5 out of 5 Stars in the first year of eligibility for the 2023 plan year. On average, fewer than 10 percent of new MA plans receive a 4 Star Rating or higher in their first year of eligibility, and only 5 percent receive a 4.5 Star Rating or higher. The company’s HMO plans in Florida and Texas both received a 4.5 out of 5 Star Rating, continuing the strong scores they received in their first year of eligibility last year.
Granted by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) based on information received from providers, health plans, and member satisfaction surveys, the Star Rating recognizes excellence in MA plan quality and performance. Devoted Health’s ratings across its eligible markets place the company’s MA plans among the top plans in the nation, and demonstrate the power of its innovative all-in-one healthcare model for delivering superior clinical outcomes and member experiences. Devoted’s strong Stars performance is especially impressive in a year when many plans experienced a decline in Star Ratings, with only 51 percent of plans being rated 4 out of 5 Stars or higher in 2023, compared to 68 percent in 2022. For Devoted, 90 percent of members in Star-eligible contracts are in plans with 4.5 out of 5 Star Ratings or higher, and 100 percent are in plans with 4 out of 5 Star Ratings or higher.
“Our strong Star Ratings reflect the exceptional caliber of service and care made possible by our uniquely integrated model, including our pioneering virtual and at-home clinical service, Devoted Medical,” said Dr. Neil Wagle, Chief Medical Officer at Devoted Health. “While no single metric can fully capture the impact that better health has on members’ lives, we are heartened that CMS recognizes the highest-quality healthcare that Devoted delivers to members. These are incredibly meaningful clinical results that Devoted Health is achieving.”
Founded in 2017 by brothers Todd and Ed Park, Devoted Health is a new kind of healthcare company providing all-in-one care for older Americans. With a vertically integrated, proprietary tech-enabled healthcare stack designed to deliver the right care at the right time to every member, Devoted’s members experience a more personalized, high-touch level of service and clinical attention that is central to quality care delivery. Members of the company’s fast-growing MA plans have access to high-quality local providers, complemented by care delivered by Devoted Medical, the first virtual and in-home specialized medical group built from the ground up to serve the specific needs of the Medicare population. The Devoted Medical team of clinicians collaborates with members’ primary care physicians to deliver a new model of advanced primary care—one powered by proprietary Devoted technology, full-service Guides who help shepherd members through their healthcare journey, and deeply specialized clinical programs—producing unmatched clinical results.
Devoted Health’s unique model is driving excellent service, exceptional care, and significant improvements in health. Across Devoted markets eligible for Star Ratings, at least 85 percent of members with diabetes were able to get their blood sugar levels under control. At least 77 percent of members with hypertension have gotten their blood pressure under control. Additionally, at least 90 percent of Devoted members with high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and/or diabetes took their medications as directed, compared to a national estimated average of 50 percent. More than 98 percent of members with diabetes appropriately managed their kidney health to prevent further complications. These clinical results have meaningful impacts on members’ health and their overall quality of life.
Devoted Health not only earned strong overall Star Ratings across eligible markets, but also earned 5 out of 5 Star Ratings in Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Ohio across 10 key clinical and service quality metrics evaluated by CMS:
- Customer Service (as rated by members)
- Rating of Health Plan (as rated by members)
- Diabetes Care - Eye Exam
- Diabetes Care - Kidney Disease Monitoring
- Diabetes Care - Blood Sugar Controlled
- Medication Reconciliation Post-Discharge
- Reviewing Appeals Decisions
- Plan Makes Timely Decisions about Appeals
- Call Center - Foreign Language Interpreter and TTY Availability
- Medication Adherence for Hypertension (RAS antagonists)
Our plans in Florida and Texas also received a 5 out of 5 Star Rating for Statin Therapy for Patients with Cardiovascular Disease.
“These ratings from CMS are a powerful confirmation that Devoted Health is achieving the mission we set out at our founding: to help older Americans live longer, healthier lives by caring for each and every person like they are family,” said Ed Park, co-founder and CEO of Devoted Health. “We are incredibly proud of this recognition and of the entire Devoted Health team for their commitment to delivering the highest-quality service and care to our members. We look forward to replicating these remarkable results as we bring our all-in-one care model to more older Americans across the country.”
The above Star Ratings (out of possible 5 Stars) apply to the following Devoted Health contracts for contract year 2023:
Devoted 5-Star Rated Contracts
- H2697 (Ohio)
Devoted 4.5-Star Rated Contracts
- H1290 (Florida)
- H7993 (Texas)
Devoted 4-Star Rated Contracts
- H8173 (Arizona)
About Devoted Health
Devoted Health is an all-in-one healthcare company on a mission to dramatically improve the health and well-being of older Americans by caring for every person like family. To accomplish this, Devoted Health has designed and built an integrated healthcare solution that combines Devoted Health Medicare Advantage plans, access to high-quality local providers alongside virtual and in-home care delivered by Devoted Medical, full-service Guides, and world-class technology that powers it all. The result of bringing all of these exceptional ingredients into one seamless offering is a complete, coordinated, and customized healthcare experience for each Devoted member. Founded in 2017 by brothers Todd and Ed Park, Devoted now serves over 80,000 members across Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Ohio, and Texas. To learn more, visit devoted.com.
Devoted Health is an HMO and PPO plan with a Medicare contract. Our D-SNPs also have contracts with State Medicaid programs. Enrollment in our plans depends on contract renewal. Devoted Health and Devoted Medical are under common control or ownership and part of the Devoted Health, Inc. family of companies. Devoted Medical is the medical group practice of Devoted Health. Devoted Health accepts other providers. Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5- Star Rating system. Devoted Health complies with applicable Federal civil rights laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, or sex. ATENCIÓN: Si habla español, tiene a su disposición servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística. Llame al 1-800-338-6833 (TTY 711).
