The divide in workforce equity persists as labor forces are being dramatically reshaped by continuous technological change, making tech-fluency all the more vital to help close that gap. DeVry University is committed to being a part of that solution through the launch of its NextGen Hispanic Scholars Program, which is designed to help Hispanic, Latino and Latina students overcome tech skills barriers and become workforce-ready by graduation.
Those who identify as Hispanic or Latino and Latina make up 18.5 percent of the U.S. population 1 and are the country’s second largest ethnic group, 2 yet only 8 percent of the tech sector is made up of Hispanic workers 3 and only 2 percent of employed engineers are Hispanic women. 4 DeVry University is dedicated to addressing and closing the gap on the underrepresentation of Hispanics in the technology industry.
“Despite tremendous projected growth in tech occupations, there continues to be ethnic disparity, and we think it’s time to change that,” said Tom Monahan, president and CEO of DeVry University. “We want to be a part of the change toward creating a diverse workforce, helping Hispanic groups represent their community in technology fields.”
Beginning on February 28, 2022, Hispanic students will have the opportunity to be a part of a community of students and mentors who are passionate about changing the tide in tech and create a more diverse tech workforce through DeVry’s NextGen Hispanic Scholars Program.
NextGen Hispanic Scholars Program
The NextGen Hispanic Scholars Program provides access to educational, community and mentorship tools and resources aimed to help Hispanic students in pursuit of a college education and tech career, and for graduate students to continue to advance in the workforce. The program will build the technology and critical thinking skills necessary to thrive in a tech career.
In the NextGen Hispanic Scholars Program, eligible students will:
- Join a NextGen Hispanic Scholars cohort
- Have access to industry-related internships
- Be automatically enrolled by DeVry into a CompTIA Basic Student membership
- Receive professional certification reimbursement assistance for select certifications*
- Become part of a community of students who share a common goal of reskilling and upskilling in pursuit of their professional goals
NextGen Hispanic Scholars will hear from industry leaders on skills and experience needed to stay relevant for careers in technology, embrace their community through peer-to-peer communication and mentorship opportunities, engage with career advisors for tools, skills and resources to start or continue a job search, and prepare for graduation and future opportunities so Scholars can be ready to make an impact from day one.
The NextGen Hispanic Scholars Program is open to new or readmit undergraduate students enrolled in a qualifying Engineering & Information Sciences certificate or degree program at DeVry, and new or readmit graduate students enrolled in a master’s degree program, who identify as part of the Hispanic community or who have an interest in promoting the goals of the program for those communities. The first Scholars Program cohort will begin on February 28, 2022.
To learn more about the NextGen Hispanic Scholars Program, visit: https://www.devry.edu/students/scholars-programs/hispanic.html
* Excludes any certifications DeVry already provides financial assistance for via current programs
About DeVry University
DeVry University strives to close society’s opportunity gap by preparing learners to thrive in careers shaped by continuous technological change. Founded in 1931 by Dr. Herman DeVry, the university offers online and hybrid undergraduate and graduate degree programs in academic disciplines that prepare students to thrive in the digital economy. The university is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission (HLC, www.hlcommission.org/ ). To learn more, visit devry.edu.
