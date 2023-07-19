MYSTIC, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2023--
DGT Associates, New England’s leading surveying firm, today announced their Connecticut regional office relocation from Preston, Conn., to historic Mystic, Conn. Building on DGT’s and its legacy firms’ 140 years of surveying expertise across the Greater Boston region and beyond, the new office will help to advance operations and further growth opportunities in Connecticut and Rhode Island. In the relocation to Mystic, DGT brings its extensive land surveying experience, innovative and cutting-edge technology, and professionals trained to perform to the highest accuracy and safety standards.
DGT provides a full catalog of land surveying and construction support services to various stakeholders, from developers and construction managers to municipalities and homeowners. The firm’s robust project portfolio spans iconic sites, including Fenway Park in Boston, the high-rise “Superman Building” in Providence, R.I., the Yale University campus in New Haven, Conn., and more. As a firm that embraces traditional and modern methods, DGT offers a variety of reliable services, including land surveying, construction support services, 3D scanning, Subsurface Utility Mapping, radar tomography, lidar, and other mobile mapping platforms.
“With a three-year history in Connecticut, we’re excited to be relocating our office and putting down new roots in Mystic,” said Michael Clifford, DGT Co-Founder and Principal. “The move represents an important milestone and is a testament to our growth and commitment to providing land surveying services in Connecticut. DGT’s company history spans generations, and it is only fitting that the Mystic Parker Building has a story to match our heritage.”
DGT’s new office building is known to Mystic locals as the Mystic Packer building because of its historical roots. In 1902, a descendant of one of Mystic’s earliest families, Captain Daniel F. Packer, built the building for his newest business endeavor, a soap company. Packer chose the location neighboring the train station to easily distribute his soap products. Since its inception, there have been only three owners, including The Packer Tar Soap Company, The ABC Film Company, and the present owners, Mystic Packer LLC. The building was restored in 1984, which is reflected in the architecture and character of the building.
The building is located in the heart of Mystic at 12 Roosevelt Avenue, with proximity to the harbor, train station, and local businesses. The new Mystic location joins DGT’s three Massachusetts-based offices in Worcester, Framingham, and the firm’s headquarters in Boston. Learn more about DGT’s Mystic office and service offerings here.
DGT Associates is New England’s premier surveying firm, with offices in Boston, Framingham, Worcester, and Mystic, Connecticut. Guided by a 140-year heritage of legacy firms, DGT is committed to a tech-forward, no-corners-cut approach to its core services. DGT’s experienced teams of surveyors, GIS professionals, utility mapping specialists, and wetlands experts utilize the latest technology to deliver valued, meaningful results. The firm’s clients span a cross-section of community stakeholders across New England and the United States, from developers and construction managers to municipalities and energy companies. Learn more at www.dgtassociates.com.
