China's leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace DHgate and Google recently announced the launch of a joint advertisement solution to make it faster and easier for exporters to market overseas to drive online sales.
This solution, which is called Huitou Advertising Platform and also marks first of its kind in China, has significantly lowered the barrier for 2.3 million sellers on DHgate, most of whom are micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs). With this solution, sellers can carry effective marketing campaigns, leveraging Google Shopping and Google Smart Shopping, in over 200 different countries and regions across the world.
With Huitou, Google’s ads solution offering will be seamlessly integrated into DHgate's marketing platform for sellers, alongside other established advertising tools offered by the e-commerce company.
It is thus easily accessible within DHgate's portal for sellers or an external portal outside the e-commerce marketplace, sparing sellers' needs to register a Google account.
Huitou allows each of the sellers on the DHgate platform to set an advertisement plan, including budget, timing, and the destination country within minutes, and execute this plan conveniently and efficiently.
Moreover, Huitou offers data such as clicks and deal values for DHgate sellers to better analyse advertisement results.
"Google has been committed to developing innovative and helpful digital marketing tools and services for many years," said Bai Yong, head of Channel Partner at Google Greater China. "We are excited to collaborate with DHgate, to leverage its foresight in building innovative marketing services to better empower its sellers, and we look forward to the improved performance and efficiency of their overseas marketing with this brand-new solution."
Huitou comes at the right time for DHgate sellers as China's cross-border e-commerce import and export have witnessed a 20.1% year-on-year growth in the first three quarters of this year, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs.
"This cooperation with Google is also a significant breakthrough for DHgate in attracting buyers worldwide and enriching marketing scenes for cross-border sellers," said Li Wei, general manager of the marketing center at DHgate.
Before this collaboration, Google had already been one of the most critical channels for cross-border businesses to reach customers worldwide. DHgate, based on its 17 years of data insight accumulation and algorithm iteration, has been the leading company in leveraging search engines to boost sales.
According to SimilarWeb data, in 2020, 45.4% of the total traffic of DHgate came from Google and other search engines, higher than the percentage of 33.5% for the following B2B cross-border e-commerce company.
"We believe, Huitou, which combines Google Ads' merits and DHgate's data, technology advantages over these years, is bound to provide an enjoyable user experience to DHgate sellers." Li added.
About DHgate
Founded in 2004, DHgate has become the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China. Through our global operations and offices, including in the USA and UK, we reach millions of people with trusted products and services. As of December 31, 2020, DHgate served more than 36 million registered buyers from 223 countries and regions by connecting them to over 2.3 million sellers in China and other countries, with over 25 million live listings on the platform annually. For more information, please visit dhgate.com and follow @DHgate.com.
