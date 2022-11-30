DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022--
The "Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Analysis by Application, by Modality, By End User, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Rising public awareness of early disease detection and the expanded reach of clinical applications, growing rapidly aging populations, and associated disease prevalence are some of the key drivers of the market.
However, outpatient imaging facilities that have a low reimbursement structure and expensive diagnostic imaging systems are expected to restrain the market growth.
Regional Markets
In 2021, North America had the greatest share of the market due to geriatric syndromes are becoming more prevalent in this area, suggesting an increase in demand for medical imaging diagnostics services, and modern technology supplied by top diagnostic imaging service providers, which is driving the worldwide diagnostic imaging services market.
The Asia Pacific market, on the other hand, is expected to develop at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to improved healthcare infrastructure, increased diagnostic imaging investments, better reimbursement scenarios, and expanding insurance coverage in various APAC nations.
Competitor Insights
- Novant Health (US)
- Alliance Medical (UK)
- Medica Group (UK)
- Sonic Healthcare (Australia)
- Global Diagnostics (Australia)
- Healthcare Imaging Services Pty Ltd. (Australia)
- RadNet Inc (US)
- Center for Diagnostic Imaging Inc. (CDI) (US)
- InHealth Group (UK)
- Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (China)
- Dignity Health (US)
Segmentation: Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Analysis Report 2021-2029
Application (Revenue, USD Million)
- Nuclear Imaging
- Oncology
- Neurology
- Cardiovascular
- Mammography
- Other Nuclear Imaging Applications
- X-ray Imaging
- Dentistry
- Fluoroscopy
- General Radiography
- Computed Tomography
- Neurology
- Oncology
- Cardiovascular
- Other CT Applications
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging
- Orthopedics
- Cardiovascular
- Ultrasound
- Oncology
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- Neurology
- Pelvic & Abdomen
- Orthopedics
- Other Ultrasound Applications
Modality (Revenue, USD Million)
- Ultrasound
- Nuclear Imaging
- X-ray Imaging
- Computed Tomography (CT)
- Mammography
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
End User (Revenue, USD Million)
- Ambulatory Care Centers
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Centers
- Research and Academia
By Region (Revenue, USD Million)
North America
- U.S
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- GCC
- Rest of MEA
