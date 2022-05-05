Dialectica Launches B2B Surveys Service, Expanding its Product Portfolio to Shape Better Business Decision Making Worldwide

Dialectica’s B2B Surveys proposition has been architected to ensure clients can hold the confidence that their research datasets are representative of their highly niche markets of interest and with the assurance that survey responses are from the right B2B decision-makers. The service offers a one-stop-shop offering of survey design advisory, programming of the survey, custom recruitment of expert respondents and visualization of survey outputs. Critically the service provides transparency in survey respondent identity and enables high-speed insights generation to meet tight M&A deal and decision-making timetables.