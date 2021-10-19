SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2021--
Dialpad Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, today announced its acquisition of Koopid, the premier AI-driven platform for an omnichannel customer experience (CX). The addition of Koopid technology will bring comprehensive omnichannel support, including chat, messaging, self-service and social media, to Dialpad Contact Center. Koopid will seamlessly integrate with Dialpad Voice Intelligence (Vi™) to optimize CX through easy-to-use digital engagement and empower brands to differentiate with personalized customer service.
“The Age of the Customer has transitioned into The Experience Age where the customer, employee and end user experience is now the great differentiator. Experience is what matters most and it needs to be mobile-friendly and remote-work functional to meet customers on their terms, and meet people where they work,” said Craig Walker, CEO, Dialpad. “The legacy on-premises providers, along with the first generation of cloud platforms, curb their customers’ ability to meet the rapidly changing needs of the modern consumer. Koopid digital engagement technology, as well as our recent acquisition of Kare Knowledgeware, will help Dialpad lead this industry from the front with innovative solutions for the complexities of tomorrow.”
The shift to personalized customer service has become the expectation of today’s discerning consumer. A tailored and informed support experience throughout the customer journey is now a significant differentiating factor for brands to leverage over traditional, tangible elements such as price or location. As impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to expand and evolve, digital engagements by customers are accelerating across all channels. Too often the static technology platforms of legacy providers leave businesses and agents struggling to manage the volume fluctuations, especially from the new normal of a hybrid environment. With the acquisition of Koopid, Dialpad will offer a superior omnichannel experience enabling companies to improve digital engagement with customers and build brand loyalty.
“Koopid is thrilled to join Dialpad, the fastest-growing and most innovative company in the combined Unified Communications as a Service and Contact Center as a Service space,” said Dr. Venky Krishnaswamy, CEO and co-founder of Koopid. “The contact center software industry is wide open for disruption and will be led by only the most forward-thinking organizations offering complete, cutting-edge solutions. We anticipate a bright future together and look forward to leading CCaaS innovation as part of the Dialpad team.”
The Koopid CX platform enables brands to deliver a modern, connected and personalized customer experience within and across all digital channels. Koopid technology simplifies customer-to-company engagement and offers a broad spectrum of channels, empowering the customer to initiate contact through any channel. The AI-powered conversational platform orchestrates conversations across all channels, maintains and monitors key details through the interaction, including intent and delivers a full contextualized view to the agent. The infusion of Koopid’s omnichannel technology with Dialpad AI will offer companies a 360-degree view of customer interactions and synchronize conversations across all channels to boost CX by eliminating account detail repetition by the customer.
“Dialpad is building agile and flexible cloud contact center solutions for the next generation of forward-thinking customer service providers and Koopid is a key piece to enhance our offering,” continued Walker. “The addition of Koopid’s revolutionary technology brings full omnichannel support to Dialpad Contact Center and offers Dialpad customers the most advanced AI-powered cloud solutions in the contact center industry.”
“With the acquisition of Koopid, Dialpad continues to expand the capabilities of its contact center offering, aiming to offer the best CCaaS to pair with UCaaS,” said Sheila McGee-Smith, President and Principal Analyst, McGee-Smith Analytics. “Dialpad continues to show how its flexible, cloud-first architecture lends itself well to the incorporation of new technology quickly, either through acquisition or OEM, allowing their customers to realize benefits in weeks rather than months or even years.”
According to Metrigy’s Customer Engagement Transformation 2021-22 research study, the use of digital channels is growing rapidly with more than 72% of companies employing at least four customer interaction channels. Additionally, nearly 50% of companies buy their voice and digital channels from the same provider. Koopid technology will integrate seamlessly within the Dialpad platform and expand its truly unified Communications as a Service (TrueCaaS) experience. With a TrueCaaS™ solution delivered through a single pane of glass, and customer engagement all on one cohesive platform with AI at its core, Dialpad helps companies simplify business communications and collaboration. As the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, Dialpad is a complete, modern communications platform built on a split cloud architecture for unmatched security, reliability, voice quality and flexibility. Simple to deploy, available on any device and backed up with Vi, Dialpad improves communication between employees, customers and business partners working from anywhere.
