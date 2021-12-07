SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2021--
Dialpad Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, today received the Business Intelligence Group’s BIG Award for Business and named 2021 Company of the Year. The organization’s annual program rewards the companies, products, and people leading their respective industries.
“Winning the Company of the Year from Business Intelligence Group is such an honor for Dialpad and serves as another proof point of our unified approach to business communications,” said Craig Walker, CEO and founder of Dialpad. “With recent acquisitions of Kare Knoweldegare and KoopidAi, alongside our introduction of TrueCaaS, Dialpad’s rapid growth and industry trajectory is only going to continue.”
The Dialpad enterprise cloud communications platform is the one place for a truly unified Communications as a Service (TrueCaaS™) experience. All from one platform and one app to tap, TrueCaaS delivers enterprise-grade business communications and collaboration offerings for companies of all sizes. Dialpad’s TrueCaaS platform is a single solution providing a truly unified communications experience from an enterprise cloud. With a TrueCaaS solution delivered through a single pane of glass with an intuitive interface, Dialpad helps customers simplify business collaboration and avoid the growing phenomenon of “app overload”. Dialpad’s products are designed for the remote workforces of today and tomorrow, presenting distributed workforces a seamless experience for productive collaboration.
“We are so proud to reward Diapad for their outstanding 2021 leadership and achievements,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nomination officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “This year’s group of winners are clearly leading by example in the global business community.”
This win comes on the heels of increased global expansion for Dialpad, including:
- Australia: Dialpad recently announced direct inward dialing and SMS support and partnership with CNS in the region
- Europe: Dialpad is strengthening its reach into the European market expansion with a recent Workair partnership
- India: Dialpad certified as Great Place to Work and is giving back to the local communities through water conservation efforts
- Canada: Dialpad continues to support the next generation of startups as a sponsor of the National AI Showcase
About Dialpad
Dialpad is the global leader in AI communications for business, transforming how the world works together. Dialpad customers benefit from truly unified business and customer communications, including a cloud business phone system, text and team messaging, video meetings, and the world’s most advanced AI-powered contact center — all in one beautiful app. More than 7,000 innovative brands and millions of people use Dialpad to connect their teams from anywhere including Motorola Solutions, Netflix, T-Mobile, Twitter, Uber and WeWork. Visit www.dialpad.com for more information and to request a demo.
About Business Intelligence Group
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
