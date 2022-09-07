BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022--
In anticipation of Nephrology Nurses Week, Dialyze Direct, the nation’s leading provider of home hemodialysis services in skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), joins the American Nephrology Nurses Association (ANNA) and its SNF partners around the country September 11-17 in honoring the dedicated and compassionate nephrology nurses who provide hemodialysis and other lifesaving services to patients suffering from chronic kidney disease (CKD) and renal failure.
Dialyze Direct employs approximately 350 skilled nephrology nurses who work in small, intimate settings known as “dens” within SNFs. Because the company’s primary proprietary hemodialysis modality regimen involves a gentler and more patient-centric dialysis treatment the nurses spend more personalized time with each patient. As a result, they become closely invested in patient outcomes, which include quicker recovery time, more energy, added time for other therapies, and increased ability to contribute to their communities, participate in family gatherings and enjoy life.
Hemodialysis is the most common therapy for patients with End Stage Kidney Disease. It removes waste products and excess fluid directly from the vascular system by passing the blood through an artificial kidney – the dialyzer or filter – and brings the body closer to a normal physiological condition. In addition to providing dialysis treatment, nephrology nurses can be responsible for interpreting laboratory results and diagnostic tests for dialysis adequacy, anemia and mineral management, and total body fluid status. In collaboration with the patient’s nephrologist this may lead to ordering special tests such as diagnostic radiology or specialized cardiac studies. Finally, among many other things, they monitor a patient’s treatment plan, dialysis prescription, response to medications, diet, target weight, and signs of infection, all of which may lead to periodic adjustments of the overall treatment plan.
“We attribute much of our success to the quality of care provided by our nephrology nurses,” said Alice Hellebrand DNP, RN, CNN, Dialyze Direct’s chief nursing officer and Past President of ANNA. “They partner with us in our vision to heal both people and systems while embracing the belief that dialysis is not a one-size-fits-all care regimen. Our nurses are the core of our business, and while we appreciate them every day, we publicly commend their extraordinary work and commitment during Nephrology Nurses Week.”
About Dialyze Direct:
Founded in 2015, Dialyze Direct is a leading kidney care innovation company that seeks breakthrough solutions for patients suffering from kidney disease. With a mission to build the next generation of kidney care, Dialyze Direct leverages its leading nephrology specialists to develop new methods and technology to evolve the treatment options nephrologists have at their disposal. Dialyze Direct pioneered significant changes to the existing treatment model for dialysis patients in skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), in which many of the most medically challenging subsets of dialysis patients reside and has grown to become the nation’s largest provider of home dialysis in the SNF setting. Dialyze Direct’s innovative staff-assisted home hemodialysis treatment model entails a gentler, personalized treatment plan comprised of meticulously crafted protocols designed to tackle the unique fluid management challenges of geriatric dialysis patients, resulting in increased overall patient health and reduced hospitalizations while substantially decreasing costs for payers. Dialyze Direct currently operates in 14 states with new operations launching soon in additional states.
