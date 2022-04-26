BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 26, 2022--
Dialyze Direct, the nation’s leading provider of home hemodialysis services in skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), is pleased to announce that its findings about the effect of more frequent dialysis (MFD) for end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients in SNFs were peer-reviewed by Hemodialysis International, and published in the article, “Post-Dialysis Recovery Time in ESRD Patients Receiving More Frequent Hemodialysis in Skilled Nursing Facilities.”
The research determined that more rapid post-dialysis recovery time (DRT) occurred in patients receiving five dialysis treatments each week, instead of DRT reported for the conventional approach of three weekly treatments. In addition, rapid recovery is associated with reduced mortality and fewer hospitalizations.
“With conventional dialysis, nursing home patients typically require a prolonged period of time to recover from the effects of each dialysis treatment. Our findings in this patient population receiving more frequent dialysis show patients are able to participate in activities much sooner post-dialysis,” said Alice Hellebrand, chief nursing officer and senior vice president at Dialyze Direct and a co-author of the article. “Nearly 80% of the patients reported recovering in an hour or less, and 92% recovered in less than two hours.”
From November 4, 2019, through June 11, 2021, Dialyze Direct medical professionals asked patients receiving MFD (at least 14 treatment hours each week) at their associated SNFs across 12 states to describe their DRT following their treatment. The predefined DTR categories were 0-½ hour, ½-1 hour, 1-2 hours, 2-4 hours, 4-8 hours, 8-12 hours, by next morning, or not even by the next morning. Of the patients that met the statistical modeling inclusion criteria, 92% reported DRT of two hours or less. Lower odds of rapid DRT were observed for patients who were older, missed their previous treatment or experienced adialytic hypotension complications. Greater odds of rapid DRT were observed in patients receiving five dialyses in the previous week or having 160-179 mmHg pre-hemodialysis systolic blood pressure.
“The results are encouraging for patients and providers who have been seeking ways to improve the quality of life for SNF patients,” said Dialyze Direct’s Chief Medical Officer, one of the senior authors of the article, Dr. Allen Kaufman. “As we continue our efforts to systematically learn what is of benefit to the SNF dialysis population, we view these results as highly promising in potentially enhancing the ability of our patients to participate in rehabilitation and restorative services while living in the SNF, which will be the subject of our next set of studies.”
The article was co-authored by Eran Y. Bellin, M.D., Infectious Disease, Departments of Epidemiology & Population Health and Medicine, Albert Einstein College of Medicine; Alice M. Hellebrand, MSN, RN, CNN, Chief Nursing Officer and Senior Vice President, Dialyze Direct; Steven M Kaplan, Data Scientist, Dialyze Direct; Jordan G Ledvina, Chief Information Officer, Dialyze Direct; William T Markis, Writing Consultant, WTM Consulting; Nathan W Levin, M.D., Internal Medicine, Chair of the Medical Advisory Board and Director of Research, Mount Sinai Icahn School of Medicine; Allen M Kaufman, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Senior VP for Clinical & Scientific Affairs, Dialyze Direct.
The full article can be found here.
About Dialyze Direct:
Founded in 2015, Dialyze Direct is a leading kidney care innovation company that seeks breakthrough solutions for patients suffering from kidney disease. With a mission to build the next generation of kidney care, Dialyze Direct leverages its leading nephrology specialists to develop new methods and technology to evolve the treatment options nephrologists have at their disposal. Dialyze Direct pioneered significant changes to the existing treatment model for dialysis patients in skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), in which many of the most medically challenging subsets of dialysis patients reside and has grown to become the nation’s largest provider of home dialysis in the SNF setting. Dialyze Direct’s innovative staff-assisted home hemodialysis treatment model entails a gentler, personalized treatment plan comprised of meticulously crafted protocols designed to tackle the unique fluid management challenges of geriatric dialysis patients, resulting in increased overall patient health and reduced hospitalizations while substantially decreasing costs for payors. Dialyze Direct currently operates in 13 states with new operations launching soon in additional states.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220426005846/en/
CONTACT: Zumado Public Relations
Nicholas Gaffney
415-732-7801
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: NURSING HEALTH HOSPITALS PRACTICE MANAGEMENT MANAGED CARE GENERAL HEALTH
SOURCE: Dialyze Direct
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 04/26/2022 09:28 AM/DISC: 04/26/2022 09:28 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220426005846/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.