Diana Magaoay Named May Teacher of the Month by SchoolsFirst FCU, ABC10 and Sacramento State’s College of Education

SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union serving school employees and their families, in partnership with ABC10 Sacramento and Sacramento State’s College of Education, today announced that Diana Magaoay of Genevieve F. Didion K-8 School in Sacramento is Teacher of the Month for May 2023. In place for 20+ years, Teacher of the Month is one of ABC10’s signature community enrichment initiatives designed to highlight local teachers making a difference in the lives of their students and families.
ABC10, in partnership with SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union and Sacramento State’s College of Education, is proud to announce Diana Magaoay of Genevieve F Didion K-8 School in Sacramento as Teacher of the Month for May 2023. (Photo: Business Wire)
With 12 years of teaching experience, Ms. Magaoay currently teaches 3 rd grade but has also previously taught Kindergarten, 1 st, 2 nd, 3 rd and 5 th grade students. She considers being a teacher is its own reward and her classroom instruction skills are considered exceptional by her peers.
“I can reach the kids, find what they’re motivated in, find what brings them joy and then bring that into the classroom,” said Magaoay. “We’re in there six hours a day and it needs to be a place that’s full of kindness, happiness and celebration. A place where they enjoy being. If you can meet them where they are, figure out what they bring to the table and build up their self-confidence, then they will be self-motivated.”
“Teachers like Ms.Magaoay are critical in students’ lives from an early age by providing a safe and welcoming learning environment for students to thrive in,” said Josh Smith, Vice President of School and Community Relations at SchoolsFirst FCU. “As an organization, we support the educational community and the important work they do to positively impact the lives of students.”
As part of being recognized as Teacher of the Month, Ms. Magaoay received a $1,000 prize from SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union and joined the esteemed group of nominees vying for the title of Esquire IMAX ABC10’s Teacher of the Year award – which includes a $5,000 prize. ABC10’s Teacher of the Month program was recently showcased during the 2023 Sacramento Business Journal's Corporate Citizenship Awards in which the station received an award in the Corporate Champion for Education category.
About SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union
SchoolsFirst FCU is the fifth largest credit union in the country. Serving school employees and their families, the organization is dedicated to providing World-Class Personal Service and improving the financial lives of its Members. Today they serve more than 1.3 million Members with a full range of financial products and services. SchoolsFirst FCU was founded in 1934, when 126 school employees pooled $1,200 and established a Member-owned cooperative to help improve each other's lives. In 2022, the Credit Union reported nearly $28 billion in assets and remains the largest credit union in California. For more information about SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, visit schoolsfirstfcu.org.
