BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2022--
Diane Wang, Founder, Chairperson & CEO of DHgate, one of the leading B2B cross border e-commerce platforms in China, has been awarded the 2022 Business Women of the Year Award from CEO Today Magazine, a premium aspirational lifestyle and business magazine focusing on inspiring leadership and innovation among the world’s business elite. Among the 22 global winners demonstrating excellent business performance, continuous focus on sustainable development, and endeavors in innovation on the winners’ edition, Diane Wang is the only female leader from China and has been selected as the Featured Winner and shown on the cover of this edition.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005698/en/
(Photo: Business Wire)
“I am honored to be recognized by CEO Today Magazine as a winner of the 2022 Business Women of the Year Award,” said Diane Wang. “This is a meaningful recognition to my team’s continuous efforts in empowering MSMEs and women entrepreneurs in the digital world era. I am passionate about what we are doing now and will spare no efforts to equip more women with digital tools and help them reach success in the business world.”
Diane Wang has leveraged over 30 years of business and digital experience to drive DHgate’s mission to empower people through digitalization. In her eyes, digital tools provide a perfect solution for addressing gender inequality. For example, MyyShop, DHgate’s one-stop social commerce SaaS platform launched in 2020, aims to lower the entry barriers for women entrepreneurs to start and run their own online stores as direct sellers and turn their impact into a good business.
Diane Wang’s unchanged belief is in women helping women. Being one of the first-generation women entrepreneurs in China in the Internet era, she is committed to engaging with international organizations, such as the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC), the Business 20 (B20), the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community, the BRICS Women's Business Alliance (WBA), and associated working groups that uphold women’s economic participation, promote gender equality and inclusion, and for many more for years into the future.
About DHgate
Founded in 2004, DHgate has become the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China. Through our global operations and offices, including in the USA and UK, we reach millions of people with trusted products and services. As of December 31, 2021, DHgate served more than 46 million registered buyers from 223 countries and regions by connecting them to over 2.4 million sellers in China and other countries, with over 37 million live listings on the platform annually. For more information, please visit dhgate.com and follow @DHgate.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005698/en/
CONTACT: Harry Wang
Tel: (86) 10 – 8202 8870 ext.8284
harrywang@dhgate.comGeorgina Lv
Tel: (86) 10 – 8202 8870 ext.8908
KEYWORD: CHINA ASIA PACIFIC
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ONLINE RETAIL RETAIL OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES CONSUMER OTHER RETAIL WOMEN
SOURCE: DHgate
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 06/01/2022 05:27 AM/DISC: 06/01/2022 05:27 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005698/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.