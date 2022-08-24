Diane Wang Speaks at the B20-G20 Dialogue, Shedding Light on Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in the Digital Era

BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022--
The B20-G20 Dialogue: Women in Business Action Council (WiBAC) was held in Indonesia on August 23, focusing on raising awareness of the advancement of women in business, exploring avenues to implement WiBAC’s policy recommendations for maximum impact to empower women in the workplace, and launching the One Global Women Empowerment (OGWE) platform to encourage active participation in WiBAC initiatives.
Diane Wang, Co-chair of B20 WiBAC, Founder, Chairperson, and CEO of DHgate Group, hosted the third session to present B20 WiBAC key priorities and recommendations that will promote the growth of women-led businesses and bring more women into the workforce, along with Nicole Scoble-Williams, Global Future of Work Leader of Deloitte. Attendees at the event include Shinta Kamdani, Chair of B20 Indonesia, Ira Noviarti, Chair of WiBAC, President Director of Unilever Indonesia, and women and child affairs ministers from the G20 member countries, including Canada, India, UK and USA.
Presenting B20 WiBAC priorities and recommendations, Diane enlightened the audience on three key objectives, including empowering women entrepreneurs, enabling women's digital and leadership capabilities, and promoting a safe and equitable workplace for women.
Diane put forward ideas on how digital capabilities significantly enable women's entrepreneurship and that more practical solutions are in need to fully realize their potential.
As a woman entrepreneur in the digital trade business and with decades of experience in global markets, Diane is dedicated to empowering women through digitalization and entrepreneurship. She believes "digital tools open a new window for women’s economic empowerment and can contribute to greater gender equality, and foster more equal participation in labor markets, financial markets, and entrepreneurship."
Diane also shared her experience assisting women entrepreneurs in grasping social commerce opportunities by launching and developing MyyShop, a one-stop software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform launched by DHGATE Group in 2020 that helps content creators and entry-level merchants leverage their influence quickly and easily market relevant products on various social networks.
“With MyyShop as a one-stop social e-commerce tool and live-streaming as a means for online training and e-learning, I can see the potential for more women entrepreneurship to turn their social power into good business in the future,” Diane shared during the discussion.
Diane congratulated the launch of One Global Women Empowerment Platform and the OGWE Secretariat’s establishment and called upon a multilateral collaboration with international organizations’ resources such as APEC Women Connect and BRICS Women Alliances in boosting women empowerment and women’s digital capabilities across different countries.
“MyyShop is planning a series of events to facilitate capacity-building dialogues in the coming months,” Diane explained, which will echo and collaborate with the OGWE platform to benefit women across countries.
