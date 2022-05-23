Digi International Introduces Digi IX30 Cellular Router Solution for Harsh Environments and Industry 4.0 Adoption

Digi's new IX30 cellular router solution for harsh environments and industry 4.0 adoption provides edge intelligence in a ruggedized, industry-leading design for the highest levels of reliability and flexibility. Coupled with Digi Remote Manager®, Digi IX30 is an all-in-one solution for applications including distribution and automation, as well as remote machine and sensor monitoring in industries such as oil and gas production, water utilities, smart cities, and outdoor signage.