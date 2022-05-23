Digi International Introduces Digi IX30 Cellular Router Solution for Harsh Environments and Industry 4.0 Adoption

HOPKINS, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2022--
Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII, www.digi.com ), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, today unveiled Digi IX30, an industrial-hardened cellular router solution for harsh environments. Digi IX30 provides edge intelligence in a ruggedized, industry-leading design for the highest levels of reliability and flexibility. Coupled with Digi Remote Manager®, Digi IX30 is an all-in-one solution for applications including distribution and automation, as well as remote machine and sensor monitoring in industries such as oil and gas production, water utilities, smart cities, and outdoor signage.
Digi IX30 is powered by Digi Remote Manager (Digi RM) and the Digi Accelerated Linux operating system (DAL OS). Digi RM is the command center of an intelligent network, enabling companies to efficiently configure, deploy, monitor, and manage tens of thousands of mission-critical devices and assets from a single desktop, tablet or smartphone. DAL OS, along with Digi RM, enables programmability for edge intelligence applications, interoperability for legacy serial devices/protocols, and MQTT Sparkplug B. These capabilities deliver critical connectivity between devices and sensors in the Industry 4.0 ecosystem, allowing users to experience high levels of security, control, and performance.
Ready for Public or Private Cellular Networks in ONE Solution
Digi IX30 delivers fast performance for public, private, and hybrid network deployments that support both licensed spectrum and CBRS Band 48 to enable migration between multiple networks in a single SKU. A future variant of Digi IX30 will include Anterix Band 8 along with Anterix Active certification to offer public and Anterix private cellular network support.
Battle Tested for Harsh Environments
Digi has designed its entire industrial (IX) product family to meet high-performance requirements in harsh environments with wide temperature ranges. Its Class 1, Division 2 (C1D2) and ATEX certifications makes it suitable for environments where potentially explosive gases, vapors, dust, or fibers may be present, and its DIN rail mounting design enables easy installation in field containers and cabinets.
Highest Density of I/O Options, Edge Intelligence and Complete Features for Global Deployments
Digi IX30 has the highest number of analog and digital I/O and serial ports along with rich protocol support and offers versatile integration options to manage a large of number of legacy systems from a single piece of equipment.
Digi IX30 was designed with dual Ethernet ports and GNSS, as well as support for remote sensors with four analog and four digital inputs and outputs. Leveraging its new Python programming implementation that provides interoperability with legacy serial devices/protocols, the Digi IX30 solution brings greater reliability, simplicity, and security to edge computing.
For customers who deploy and manage systems globally, Digi’s IX line provides a single SKU for high-volume global deployment, which simplifies inventory and reduces the costs of global distribution, deployment, and management.
“Digi IX30 – the newest member of our next-generation IX family of devices – builds on our widely successful legacy of industrial cellular routers,” said Sayeed Quazi, Sr. Principal Product Manager at Digi. “The ruggedized IX30, with additional compute for edge applications and additional analog and digital I/O, reduces the points of failure by eliminating the need for additional equipment. Its faster performance and LTE speeds deliver greater value through a complete, cost-effective IoT solution and significantly reduces OPEX in the most challenging deployment.”
The Digi IX30 industrial router is available immediately through global distributors.
About Digi International
Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services, and solutions. It helps companies create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, Digi has helped customers connect more than 100 million things and counting. For more information, visit www.digi.com.
