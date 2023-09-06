WESTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2023--
Digibee, an integration platform as a service (iPaaS) company that helps organizations build flexible, highly scalable integration architecture, today announced that it has appointed Paulo Veloso as chief revenue officer. Veloso’s responsibilities include creating a high-performance sales team, focusing on excellence and customer experience, and ensuring that Digibee provides optimal value and solves business issues for customers. Veloso initially will focus on strategic growth and go-to-market strategy in the U.S.
Veloso is an accomplished global sales and business development executive in the telecom and information technology sectors. He successfully opened new markets, grew existing ones and negotiated multi-million-dollar deals. He has more than a decade of sales leadership and sustained annual sales growth of 20% to more than 100%, and he is fluent in three languages. He has been consistently recognized for applying the right blend of business acumen, technical expertise, client needs assessment, communication and interpersonal skills in presentations that move C-level executives and other influencers while securing and cultivating long-term strategic partnerships.
“Paulo Veloso has the right skills and experience to help Digibee fulfill its mission to disrupt the iPaaS market by attracting software developers and engineers to Digibee’s low-code cloud-native integration platform. Paulo will help Digibee grow the iPaaS market and, while doing so, take share from incumbents that ship only legacy, not cloud-native, software that is ill suited for organizations that must continue to evolve and improve,” said Digibee CEO Rodrigo Bernardinelli.
“I joined Digibee for the opportunity to shape and execute a comprehensive revenue strategy, drive substantial growth and enhance the company's top line. The prospect of working in a dynamic, innovative environment like Digibee is enticing, as it enables collaboration with cross-functional teams and involves leading transformative initiatives. Most importantly, contributing to a company with a strong mission and alignment of values provides a sense of purpose and fulfillment,” said Veloso.
Before joining Digibee, Veloso held sales-management roles at enterprise IT companies. Most recently, he was vice president of sales, Americas for enterprise security vendor Torq. At cybersecurity and observability leader Splunk, he served as area vice president, security sales for the all-Americas territory. At Micro Focus (formerly Hewlett Packard Enterprise), he led a team representing 35% of the overall business for the company and working with its top 30 accounts in the United States. Veloso also currently serves on the Advisory Committee Board for Cyber Security at the University of South Florida.
Veloso received a bachelor’s degree in information systems from the Universidade Federal de Santa Catarina and an MBA in strategic marketing from Fundação Getulio Vargas, both in Brazil.
About Digibee
The Digibee integration platform allows enterprises to compete and excel in today's rapidly changing digital environment. The technology is cloud native, low code, fully recyclable and discoverable — connecting applications, processes and people for faster time to market without a major investment. Digibee is the preferred iPaaS solution for 250-plus corporate customers including Assai, B3, Barkley, Bauducco, GoPro, Oobe, Payless, and others. For more information visit Digibee.com.
