Posterity Health, the only virtual Male Fertility Center of Excellence that offers personalized care, educational resources, and effective treatments to address male fertility joins forces with Frame Fertility, the first and only evidence-based, holistic platform for the early identification of fertility risk and care navigation. Together, the companies offer new ways to approach fertility challenges and encourage the male assessment early in the family building process.
“We’re thrilled to partner with and support an organization like Frame Fertility, whose efforts towards early detection of fertility risks align and complement our approach towards Integrated Couples Care™, focusing on the simultaneous evaluation of both partners,” said Pam Pure, CEO of Posterity Health. “Our model provides a more equitable approach which prevents couples from losing months or years to undiagnosed male factor infertility.”
Integrating Posterity Health within the Frame Fertility platform ensures males are equally supported when seeking family planning and fertility resources. Additionally, with more than half of Frame Fertility’s members including a male partner, the company is now able to enhance its offering to include comprehensive male fertility resources with Posterity Health and its team of reproductive urologists.
“By collaborating with Posterity Health, we are not only ensuring that males are evaluated appropriately but also that if there are issues, they are routed to a high-quality specialist in a timely fashion. Our partnership reinforces our mission of offering more proactive and inclusive fertility care,” said Frame Fertility CEO and Co-Founder Jessica Bell van der Wal. "While employer coverage for fertility benefits is growing, today's solutions are anchored around reactive, treatment-based solutions and often focused solely on females, who are only 50% of the equation. This partnership allows us to take our existing support of males one step further in helping individuals and couples find their best path forward.”
Posterity Health is the first virtual center of excellence for male fertility care to be featured on Frame Fertility’s platform. This marks a major step to ensuring inclusive access to fertility resources for the male partner.
Frame Fertility members can now be referred directly to Posterity Health through their dedicated Frame Coach for male fertility testing or treatments.
For information on how to use Frame Fertility’s coaching platform to access Posterity Health’s male fertility services, visit framefertility.com.
About Posterity Health
Posterity Health is the only Male Fertility Center of Excellence. The company provides an extensive portfolio of technology-enabled male fertility services, including at-home diagnostics, virtual visits and in-person consults focused on improving a man’s fertility status. The company seeks to educate, engage, and treat men, shifting the burden of conceiving from solely the woman and creating a unifying experience for the couple.
Posterity Health is committed to making male fertility management a core part of men’s health. To learn more, visit www.posterityhealth.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
About Frame Fertility
Frame Fertility is the first evidence-based, comprehensive platform that enables the early detection of risk and care navigation to inform family building and planning. Developed with clinical experts, Frame's approach alleviates a downstream and often costly health crisis for patients, employers, and payers. Founded by a wife and husband team that went through their own challenging fertility journey, Frame seeks to displace reactive, one-size-fits-all family planning models, offering a new way forward with tailored resources and expert support from coaches who get where you’re coming from and lead you where you want to go. Frame supports people of all races, ethnicities, gender identities and sexual orientations, both single and partnered. For more information, visit us at framefertility.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
