The "Digital Health in Immunology Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis by Region, Product, Technology (Telemedicine, mHealth, Digital Therapeutics, Others), Therapy Area (Dermatology, Rheumatology, Gastroenterology) and Segment Forecast, 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The digital health in immunology market size was valued at US$6.0 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.2% during 2022-2027. The digital health in immunology market report provides an executive-level overview of the digital health in immunology market worldwide today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2027.
This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global digital health in immunology market, and key product and platform stack in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.
Key Highlights
Scope
- Overview of digital health in immunology including industry trends, funding & deals, regulatory details, and product & company profile
- digital health in immunology market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of revenue opportunities from the technology, therapy area, and geographic segments
- Digital health in immunology market outlook: analysis as well as forecasts of revenue opportunities from the key technology segments
- Digital health in immunology market outlook: analysis as well as forecasts of revenue opportunities from the therapy area segment
- The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in digital health in immunology market
Reasons to Buy
- This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global digital health in immunology market and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies
- Accompanying the publisher's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in digital health in immunology markets
- The report also highlights key therapy area and technology segments
- With different charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality
- The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in digital health in immunology market
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 01 Executive Summary
CHAPTER 02 Market Landscape
CHAPTER 03 Digital Health in Immunology Value Chain
3.1 Value Chain Analysis
3.1.1 mHealth apps
3.1.2 Digital Therapeutics
3.1.3 On-Demand Telemedicine
3.1.4 Wearable Technology
3.1.5 Digital Biomarkers
3.1.6 VR/AR
3.2 Leading Pharma Apps Across Immunology by Downloads
CHAPTER 04 Digital Health in Immunology Industry Analysis
4.1 Digital Health in Immunology Market Structure - PORTER's Analysis
4.2 Funding in Digital Health in Immunology
4.3 Strategic Partnerships Health in Immunology
4.4 Startup Ecology
CHAPTER 05 Case Studies in the Field of Digital Health in Immunology
5.1 Ampersand Health Has Developed Digital Therapies For IBD and Inflammatory Arthropathies
5.2 Progentec's Care Management Platform for Lupus Patients and Clinicians
5.3 Takeda's Provides Unbranded Mobile Apps to Support IBD Patients Across Europe Better Management Their Condition
5.4 Use of On-Demand Teledermatology Patient Apps Has Increased Since Early 2020 but Dermatologists Reveal Less Enthusiasm for the Technology
5.5 Rheumatologist Trends in Remote Monitoring Technologies and the Impact of COVID-19 on Usage
CHAPTER 06 Global Digital Health in Immunology Revenue Opportunity
6.1 Global Digital Health in Immunology Market
CHAPTER 07 Digital Health in Immunology Technology Outlook
7.1 Digital Health in Immunology - Technology Dive
7.1.1 Telemedicine
7.1.2 mHealth
7.1.3 Digital Therapeutics
7.1.4 Others
CHAPTER 08 Digital Health in Immunology Therapy Area Outlook
CHAPTER 09 Digital Health in Immunology Regional Outlook
9.1 Digital Health in Immunology - Regional Deep Dive
9.1.1 North America
9.1.2 Europe
9.1.3 Asia-Pacific
9.1.4 ROW
CHAPTER 010 Trends, Drivers, and Challenges
10.1 Digital Health in Immunology - Market Trends
10.1.1 Increasing adoption of digitization in healthcare
10.1.2 Increased demand for telemedicine during the COVID-19 pandemic
10.2 Digital health in Immunology - Market Drivers
10.2.1 Latest advancements and introduction of innovative digital health platforms for immunology
10.2.2 Supportive government initiatives and increasing strategic alliances
10.2.3 Increasing prevalence of immunological diseases
10.3 Digital health in Immunology - Market Challenges
10.3.1 Cybersecurity and data privacy concerns
10.3.2 Data standardization and interpretation issues
10.4 Competitive Landscape
10.4.1 Product Heat Map Analysis
10.4.2 Key Players strategy Outlook
10.4.3 Recent Product Launches & approvals
10.4.4 Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations
10.4.5 Key players geographic reach
10.4.6 In this section, the publisher highlights publicly listed and private companies that are making their mark within the immunology digital health space
CHAPTER 011 Digital Health in Immunology Vendor Snapshot
Companies Mentioned
- Elsa Science
- HiDoc Technologies (Cara Care)
- Ampersand Health
- Nori Health, Mymee
- Bold Health Orchard Therapeutics
- Activinsights
- Abaton
- AppliedVR
- Ampersand Health
