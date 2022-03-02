NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 2, 2022--
Better, one of the fastest-growing digital homeownership companies, announced today that Better Mortgage launched services in two additional states: Hawaii and New Hampshire. The expansion, on the heels of Better Mortgage’s launch in Massachusetts in November, makes the fintech’s mortgage offerings available to 99% of the U.S. market.
Better affiliates offer mortgage, real estate, title, and homeowners insurance services through a digital, end-to-end homeownership platform. Better’s mortgage affiliate, Better Mortgage, streamlines the home financing experience by combining technology with human intelligence to remove lender fees and commissions, empowering consumers with a simpler, faster, and cheaper process.
Better’s expansion into Hawaii and New Hampshire comes as home prices have risen 20.2% and 14.6%, respectively, over the last year. Better Mortgage is helping homebuyers compete in this historically competitive housing market by enabling speed, granting pre-approval in as little as three minutes, and providing more savings by forgoing excessive lender fees. Better's simpler process allows for closing up to ten days faster than the industry average.
“Our meteoric growth over the last few years signals consumer demand for a digitized, end-to-end homeownership experience,” said Megan Bellingham, Head of Mortgage Operations. “Better’s launch in Hawaii and New Hampshire is another step forward in our mission to make homeownership simpler, faster, and more accessible.”
The announcement highlights continued growth for Better, and our steadfast commitment to providing our customers' digital solutions paired with best in class user experience. Better Mortgage funded $45 billion in loan volume during the period ending in September 2021. Additionally, Better Plus, including Better Cover and Better Settlement Services, provided over $70 million in coverage.
