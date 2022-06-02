DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 2, 2022--
The "IoT Start-up Tracker: Digital Manufacturing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The key digital agriculture products covered in this study are automation and control systems, wireless connectivity and sensors, and smart retail equipment and machinery. The key segments covered in this study are Edge devices & Industrial AR/VR, PaaS & Edge Computing, Sensors & Monitoring Platforms and Advanced & Predictive Analytics.
The manufacturing industry is increasingly focused on improving business process efficiency and quality, in addition to customer experience. The publisher's Start-Up Tracker is a resource to help the ecosystem participants identify solution providers with offerings that match industry challenges.
The Start-Up Tracker provides a rich database of start-up and niche players that have the capabilities to transform processes in manufacturing and add value to the end-user. These companies were selected based on the publisher's best practices database, in addition to secondary research on manufacturing tech ecosystem mappings and rankings worldwide, such as the Industrial IoT Stack from CB Insights and other regional manufacturing Tech mapping and rankings.
A list of start-ups focused on manufacturing IoT was made by region, including different segments: sensors and monitoring platforms, edge devices and industrial augmented reality (AR)/ virtual reality (VR), platform-as-a-service (PaaS) and edge computing, advanced and predictive analytics.
The publisher conducted detailed primary interviews with start-ups that stand out in different regions to generate a competitive profile and understand relevant developments, strategy and value proposition.
Each company short-listed has been screened and analyzed by the analyst, and an overall score was established for each start-up based on the criteria described in this study.
To be considered a part of the IoT, any product, application, or service must be part of a larger solution that comprises these 4 elements:
- Objects that are virtualized and imbued with data measurement capabilities
- The ability to grant identities to physical and virtual objects
- Interconnections between these objects for monitoring and interaction
- The ability to generate real-time insights from data and incorporate them into existing business processes
- The Internet of Things (IoT) space is still in flux. Unlike more mature ICT verticals, the IoT space also has significant overlap with other industries
- such as the automotive, energy, and manufacturing industries.
- To accurately observe and measure IoT-related economic activity, Frost & Sullivan uses the definition above to determine if a technology product, application, or service is to be considered part of the IoT.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult To Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Digital Manufacturing Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Market Definition and Methodology
- Definition of the Internet of Things (IoT)
- Scope of the Study
- Research Process and Methodology
- IoT in Manufacturing - Key Topics Covered in This Study
3. Growth Environment
- Market Challenges
- Business Goals in the Manufacturing Market
- Building Technology Foundations
- State of Digital Transformation
- Industry 4.0
- The Industry 4.0 Transition
- Key Focus Areas of Digital Manufacturing
- Key Trends of Digital Manufacturing
- Key post-pandemic Shifts in Global Manufacturing
- Manufacturing Evolution From Industry 4.0 to Lights Out
- Lights Out Manufacturing
- Technologies Foundation for Full Factory Automation
- High Potential for Global IoT Adoption
- Emerging IoT Business Model - Integrated Data Platforms
- The IoT Supplier Ecosystem - A Potential Market Disruptor
- The IoT Value Chain - Supplier Mapping
- Top 4 Growth Opportunities in Digital Manufacturing Market
- Critical Success Factors for Growth
4. Key Competitors
- Key Competitors (Start-ups) in the Digital Manufacturing Market
- Scoring Methodology for Competitive Profiles
- Innovation Target for Competitive Profiles
5. Company Profile
- Uptake - Company Profile
- Uptake - Analyst Viewpoint
- Sirros - Company Profile
- Sirros - Analyst Viewpoint
- 3d Signals - Company Profile
- 3d Signals - Analyst Viewpoint
- LivNSense - Company Profile
- LivNSense - Analyst Viewpoint
6. Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Software Integration for Manufacturing Process Orchestration
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Affordable Hardware for Higher ROI and Shorter Payback Period
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Consulting and Support for Improved Outcomes
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Wider Breadth of Connectivity Options for Manufacturing Plants
